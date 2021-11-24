Garth Brooks Announces First U.S. Stadium Tour Date for 2022 in Arkansas

Garth Brooks will be back in stadiums in 2022, announcing his first Stadium Tour date for the new year will take place at Donald...

Garth Brooks will be back in stadiums in 2022, announcing his first Stadium Tour date for the new year will take place at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in April. The performance will be the singer’s first-ever show at the venue, which is home to the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, and his first show in Arkansas in over seven years. Brooks had previously scheduled a Stadium Tour run for 2022 in Dublin, Ireland, where he will play at Croke Park on September 9 and 10.

Tickets are on sale for Garth in Arkansas beginning Friday, December 3 at 10:00 AM Central. All locations in the venue will be priced at $94.95, including all fees.The show is scheduled for Saturday, April 23. Tickets for the Croke Park performances are on sale Thursday.

Brooks had been one of the first artists to get back to full scale touring during the reopening process in 2021, taking the stage beginning in July and urging other artists to “get back in the game” after the long COVID pause. He performed shows at stadiums through the rest of summer, but reassessed his touring plans as the number of COVID cases surged once again. In August, he decided to call off remaining 2021 stadium shows, cancelling dates in Boston, Baltimore, Charlotte, Cincinnati, and Nashville. Two of those shows had been initially scheduled in 2020 but postponed due to COVID in the first place, while Nashville was called off at the last minute due to lightning storms on its original date this summer, only to see its reschedule plans dashed by the COVID case rates.

“The joy I have seen in everyone’s faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans, but for our band, the crew and the hard working staff in these stadiums. Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful.”

Since that point, the singer has performed in more intimate settings, plotting some “dive bar” dates in the fall, as well as recent performances at Nashville’s Grand Old Opry and two nights at Ryman Auditorium. But hopes are high that the conditions will once again be right for the large scale Garth Brooks Stadium Tour dates in 2022, with Arkansas becoming the first on this side of the pond to make the calendar.

Curiously, the announcement on Brooks’ website mentions the performance as the “only Arkansas & Oklahoma stadium appearance in 2022” – which seems to imply that a much more robust routing of shows is already deep into planning stages. Fayetteville, Arkansas is about a 40 minute drive from the Oklahoma state line.