Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons, A$AP Rocky to Headline Lollapalooza Paris

Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons, A$AP Rocky and David Guetta are among the performers announced Friday for the 2022 Lollapalooza Paris, scheduled for July 16-17, 2022. Tickets are already on sale for the festival, which has more than 50 performers scheduled to hit its four stages over two days.

Lollapalooza Paris will be staged for the fourth time in 2022, returning after plans for 2020 and 2021 events were both dashed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Pearl Jam had been among the planned headliners for that 2020 edition of Lollapalooza in France, and are set to honor that commitment two years later.

The Seattle rockers will anchor the second day of performances at Hippodrome De Longchamp alongside A$AP Rocky. Others on the bill that day include Megan Thee Stallion, Maneskin, Tayc, Illenium, Turnstyle, Little Simz, Phoebe Bridgers, Tems, and many more. The first day will see Imagine Dragons and David Guetta atop the bill, with Anitta, Vald, Jack Harlow, Vini Vici, Malaa, Fever 333, Vladimir Cauchemar, The Struts, Joe Dwet File and others performing that Saturday.

Lollapalooza Paris promises a unique experience for those who attend, allowing them to “experience all that Lollapalooza Paris has to offer,” according to the press release announcing the event from Live Nation France. That includes “a diverse lineup, a wide variety of French cuisine, art exhibitions, and a space dedicated to music fans that want to learn more about how to help the world around them.”

The original Lollapalooza was founded in 1991 by Janes Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, and remains a key fixture on the festival calendar more than 30 years later. The Chicago event was one of the major festivals to return in 2021 after the long COVID pause on large-scale live events, with Foo Fighters, Journey, and Post Malone among its headliners this summer. Lollapalooza Chicago 2022 is scheduled for July 29-August 1 in Grant Park.