Twenty One Pilots Announce 2022 “The Icy Tour” Dates

Twenty One Pilots announced a sprawling slate of 2022 tour dates – bringing The Icy Tour to Europe and North America beginning in June. Following EU and UK dates in June and July, the tour swings to the western side of the Atlantic in August and September, with 22 dates planned across cities in the U.S. and Canada.

“The Icy Tour is coming to North America next year,” reads the announcement posted to Twitter by the group, accompanied by a video from past performances that ends with a “see you soon” tagline and the link to the full tour dates.

The Icy Tour is coming to North America next year. Register for tickets now. https://t.co/3TvU8gbUWY#icytour pic.twitter.com/5cJoDBKFE9 — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) November 18, 2021

Tickets for the Twenty One Pilots 2022 tour dates are on sale beginning next week. The band is asking fans to register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan system, which gauges fan demand in an effort to determine the proper dynamic pricing processes, and doles out presale codes. Registration for the Verified Fan presale (link here) is open until Sunday, November 21 at noon, eastern time.

Following the Verified Fan presale, tickets will go on sale to the general public at the end of next week.

The U.S. leg of The Icy Tour begins on August 18 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota and continues through the next five weeks, wrapping on Saturday, September 24 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. In between, stops include Madison Square Garden in New York, Bell Centre in Montreal, Capital One Arena in Washington, Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Chase Center in San Francisco, and Moda Center in Portland.

Full tour dates are included below for both the U.S. and EU/UK branches of the tour.

Twenty One Pilots Tour Dates – The Icy Tour

Europe/UK

6/17 – Netherlands – Pinkpop Festival

6/18 – Germany – Hurricane Festival

6/19 – Germany – Southside Festival

6/21 – London – Camden Assembly

6/22 – London – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

6/23 – London – O2 Academy Brixton

6/25 London – SSE Arena, Wembley

6/30 Poland – Open’er Festival

7/2 – Belgium – Rock Werchter

7/3 – France – Main Square Festival

7/6 – Spain – Mad Cool Festival

7/8 – Ukraine – Atlas Weekend

7/10 – Russia – Moscow2022

7/13 – Czechia – Colours Of Ostrava

7/13-17 – Romania – Electric Castle Festival

North America

8/18 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

8/20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

8/21 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

8/23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/24 – Elmont, NY – UBS Arena

8/26 – Montreal, Canada – Bell Centre

8/27 – Toronto, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

8/30 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

8/31 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

9/2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

9/3 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

9/4 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

9/7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

9/9 – Kansas City, MO – T‑Mobile Center

9/10 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

9/13 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

9/16 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

9/17 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

9/18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

9/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

9/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

9/24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena