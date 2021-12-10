Harry Styles, Khalid Set for Free Capital One Beach Bash

Harry Styles and Khalid are heading to South Beach, announced as the headliners for the Capital One Beach Bash on December 30. The event...

Tickets for the event are free to all. Capitol One cardholders will be able to access the ticket request system first, with priority requests taken beginning on December 20. Tickets for the general public, assuming any remain, will be available to request on December 21.

Tickets are limited to two per person requesting them. Those who attend will be required to show either proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative test. Tickets will be non-transferable according to event organizers.

“We can’t wait to ring in the new year with the Playoff Semifinal game at the Capital One Orange Bowl and host Capital One Beach Bash featuring Harry Styles and Khalid,” said Byron Daub, a Vice President at Capital One. “We’re thrilled to provide a top-notch entertainment experience for fans and customers again this year through our continued partnership.”

The Orange Bowl is one of this year’s College Football Playoff semifinal contests, and will pit No. 3 Georgia against No. 2 Michigan on December 31 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Beach Bash takes place a day before, one of several events in the lead-up to the football contest, which will see its winner move on to the CFP final a week later against the winner of the other semifinal between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati.

Styles recently closed out his massively popular “Love On Tour”‘ run with an opening concert at UBS Arena in New York.