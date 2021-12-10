Jack White Plots “Supply Chain Issues Tour” in North America, Europe
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours December 10, 2021 Dave Clark 0
Jack White announced a sprawling Supply Chain Issues tour for 2022, scheduling dates across North America and Europe. The guitarist and producer will perform at least 57 dates on the run, though the announcement teases the potential for additional dates to be added.
“Jack White has announced the first dates of The Supply Chain Issues Tour,” reads the announcement on his website. “The tour – which includes Jack’s first headline shows in four years – will begin with two special FEAR OF THE DAWN album release shows on April 8 & 9 at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre and continue through August 29 in Kansas City.”
Tickets for Jack White’s The Supply Chain Issues Tour are on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, December 17. Prior to that, there are several presale opportunities. Third Man Records Vault Members will be able to purchase tickets beginning Monday, December 13. Citi Cardmembers will then have options for presale beginning on Tuesday, December 14. Fans can also register for a presale on Thursday, December 16 by saving “Taking Me Back” via Spotify or Apple Music (link to do so here).
White will perform at arenas in the U.S. following those Masonic Temple shows in April, May and early June. Following that, he’ll play in Europe and the UK in June and July, before swinging back to the U.S. for shows in August. Along the way, he’ll play venues including The Anthem in Washington D.C., Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Moody Center in Austin, TX, YouTube Theater in LA, Eventim Apollo in London, L’Olympia in Paris, and Armory in Minneapolis before the schedule closes at Starlight Theatre in Kansas City.
Jack White THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TOUR 2022
* Festival Performance
April 08 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
April 09 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
April 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
April 12 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena
April 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
April 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
April 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
April 19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
April 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
April 24 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *
April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
April 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
May 01 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
May 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
May 27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum
May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
June 01 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
June 03 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
June 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 06 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
June 07 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
June 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center
June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee
July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall
July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant
July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *
July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall
July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena
August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark
August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.