Jack White Plots “Supply Chain Issues Tour” in North America, Europe

Jack White announced a sprawling Supply Chain Issues tour for 2022, scheduling dates across North America and Europe. The guitarist and producer will perform at least 57 dates on the run, though the announcement teases the potential for additional dates to be added.

“Jack White has announced the first dates of The Supply Chain Issues Tour,” reads the announcement on his website. “The tour – which includes Jack’s first headline shows in four years – will begin with two special FEAR OF THE DAWN album release shows on April 8 & 9 at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre and continue through August 29 in Kansas City.”

Tickets for Jack White’s The Supply Chain Issues Tour are on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, December 17. Prior to that, there are several presale opportunities. Third Man Records Vault Members will be able to purchase tickets beginning Monday, December 13. Citi Cardmembers will then have options for presale beginning on Tuesday, December 14. Fans can also register for a presale on Thursday, December 16 by saving “Taking Me Back” via Spotify or Apple Music (link to do so here).

White will perform at arenas in the U.S. following those Masonic Temple shows in April, May and early June. Following that, he’ll play in Europe and the UK in June and July, before swinging back to the U.S. for shows in August. Along the way, he’ll play venues including The Anthem in Washington D.C., Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Moody Center in Austin, TX, YouTube Theater in LA, Eventim Apollo in London, L’Olympia in Paris, and Armory in Minneapolis before the schedule closes at Starlight Theatre in Kansas City.

Jack White THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TOUR 2022

* Festival Performance

April 08 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

April 09 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

April 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

April 12 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

April 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

April 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

April 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

April 19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

April 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

April 24 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *

April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 01 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

May 27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

June 01 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

June 03 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

June 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 06 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

June 07 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

June 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center

June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee

July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant

July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre