Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Announces The Earthlings Tour 2022

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and his side project band will embark on a brief tour in early 2022, performing eight shows, all in...

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and his side project band will embark on a brief tour in early 2022, performing eight shows, all in February. The group will tour in support of an upcoming album, Earthling, scheduled for release on February 11 amidst their run of shows.

The Earthlings Tour kicks off on February 2 at The Beacon Theatre in New York, with other stops in Newark, Chicago, and California before wrapping on February 22 in Seattle. The band consists of drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer (both from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers), bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/singer Glen Hansard and guitarist Andrew Watt. Hansard, a songwriter himself, will also open the shows.

Tickets go on sale this week, exclusively through the Pearl Jam Ten Club and a restricted Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale. The registration period for the ticket sales closed on Sunday evening, and no sale to the general public is expected.

Pearl Jam, famous for its 1990s attempt at touring without using Ticketmaster, which it decried as a monopoly, has taken to exclusively using its technology to restrict its sales for tickets, which apparently extends to its lead singer’s side projects as well in spite of enormous complaints from fans over the presale the last time the system was deployed for a Pearl Jam tour.

Eddie Vedder the Earthlings Tour 2022:

February 3 – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

February 4 – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

February 6 – New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Newark, NJ

February 9 – Auditorium Theatre – Chicago, IL

February 15 – The Magnolia – El Cajon, CA

February 17 – YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA

February 21 – Benaroya Hall – Seattle, WA

February 22 – Benaroya Hall – Seattle, WA