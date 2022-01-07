Bon Jovi Announce 2022 Tour Dates – All in April

Bon Jovi will be back on the road in 2022, announcing tour dates Friday morning. The band kicks off its tour on April 1,...

“It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on this road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour,” reads the announcement posted to social media. “Pre-sales begin January 11th and tickets will be available to the public beginning January 14th. For more information on tickets and VIP packages, head to https://www.bonjovi.com/. See you soon! “

Tickets for Bon Jovi’s 2022 tour are on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, January 14. Presales will be taking place prior to that, beginning January 11.

Tour dates for the Bon Jovi 2022 tour kick off on April 1 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, wrapping up on April 30 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. In between, stops include Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Amalie Arena in Tampa, Moody Center in Austin and American Airlines Center in Dallas. Some fans have already voiced complaints on social media Friday morning about the tour not including any dates in the northeast – particularly New York or New Jersey, where Bon Jovi got his start and remains enormously popular.

Bon Jovi was one of the many acts that had to call off touring plans in 2020 due to the coronavirus, cancelling their entire summer tour in April of that year.

Bon Jovi 2022 Tour Dates

APR 1- OMAHA, NE – CHI Health Center

APR 3 – ST. PAUL, MN – Xcel Energy Center

APR 5 – MILWAUKEE, WI – Fiserv Forum

APR 8 – CHARLOTTE, NC – Spectrum Center

APR 9 – RALEIGH, NC – PNC Arena

APR 11 – GREENVILLE, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

APR 13 – SAVANNAH, GA – Enmarket Arena

APR 15 – TAMPA, FL – Amalie Arena

APR 16 – FT. LAUDERDALE, FL – FLA Live Arena

APR 19 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

APR 21 – ST. LOUIS, MO – Enterprise Center

APR 23 – AUSTIN, TX – Moody Center

APR 26 – HOUSTON, TX – Toyota Center

APR 28 – DALLAS, TX – American Airlines Center

APR 30 – NASHVILLE, TN – Bridgestone Arena