Bon Jovi Cancel 2020 Summer Tour Amid Virus Concerns

Bon Jovi have made the call to cancel their planned summer tour due to the ongoing pandemic. The band was slated to hit the road with special guest Bryan Adams beginning in June, but will now return to the road at a later date once deemed safe. With the tour now scrapped, the band is issuing refunds to ticketholders as millions navigate economic and financial burdens associated with the pandemic.

“Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer,” the band shared in a statement. “Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries. These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come.”

The extensive North American tour was to coincide with the May 15 release of the band’s new album 2020. However, that project is also put on hold, Jon Bon Jovi revealed in a recent interview with Howard Stern. The frontman noted that current events have inspired him to write a new song which will be added to the record upon its delayed release.

Jon Bon Jovi will debut the track, titled “Do What You Can,” during tonight’s “Jersey 4 Jersey” benefit concert. The event will bring together famed New Jersey natives, including Bruce Springsteen, Tony Bennett, Halsey and more, to raise funds for the state’s pandemic relief fund.

Band members have personally felt the impact of the virus that axed their 2020 tour. Jon Bon Jovi is spending his time working in his restaurant JBJ Soul Kitchen, which is cooking meals for the needy, while keyboardist David Bryan contracted COVID-19 last month and has since recovered.