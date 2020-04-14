New Jersey Natives Band Together For Benefit Concert

Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Bon Jovi and more are taking part in a star-studded benefit concert to benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Other...

Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Bon Jovi and more are taking part in a star-studded benefit concert to benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Other famous New Jersey natives will come together from home for a one-night show dubbed “Jersey 4 Jersey.”

The event will air April 22 at 7 p.m. through various platforms, including Apple Music and AppleTV apps, Springsteen’s E Street Radio channel on SiriusXM, plus a host of local news and radio stations. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, which supports those on the front lines of essential services and aids the social and economic impacts of the virus.

“New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best — take care of one another,” New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy shared in a statement. “That’s why we’re asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey’s finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times.”

The event will feature appearances from SZA, Charlie Puth, Tony Bennett, Danny Devito, Chelsea Handler, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Stewart, Saquon Barkley, Kelly Ripa and more. Joel Gallen, who produced last month’s iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America benefit, is behind the project.

“New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic and the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times,” Springsteen said in a video announcement shared exclusively on Good Morning America. “This is our effort to do everything we can for folks here in the Garden State and I hope you’ll join us.”

At the time of this writing, New Jersey has logged nearly 65,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a death toll nearing 2,500.