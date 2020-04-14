Sam Hunt will launch his Southside Tour a few weeks later than originally planned. In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the singer has...

Sam Hunt will launch his Southside Tour a few weeks later than originally planned. In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the singer has rearranged his summer tour schedule to have a later start.

The cross-country trek was set to get underway May 28 and run through September. However, Hunt’s revised schedule now has the tour beginning July 10 in Bangor, Maine and wrapping exactly three months later in Atlanta. A dozen dates have been affected by the delayed start that have now been scattered throughout the itinerary, while a Chicago show planned for June 20 has been cancelled.

Tickets will be honored for the new dates, which will feature special guests Kip Moore and Travis Denning opening for Hunt.

The “Kinfolks” singer joins several other country peers in pushing back summer tour plans. Thomas Rhett, Lady Antebellum and Luke Bryan have also moved May and June tour dates out of health concerns, while Bryan also delayed the release of his upcoming album from April to August.

See the revised tour schedule below.

Sam Hunt – Southside Tour Rescheduled Dates

July 10 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

July 11 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 17 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 18 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 19 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

July 24 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 25 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 26 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 – Rogers, AR @ The Walmart AMP

Aug. 7 — Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Aug. 8 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 15 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Music Park

Aug. 16 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 20 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

Aug. 26 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 22 — Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fairgrounds

Aug. 27 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Aug. 28 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 29 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 3 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 5 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 6 — Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Sept. 10 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Sept. 11 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 12 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 17 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

Sept. 24 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 — Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavilion.

Sept. 26 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 1 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Pavilion

Oct. 2 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 3 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 8 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 — Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 10 — Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre