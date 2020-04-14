Sam Hunt Pushes Back Start Of Southside Tour
Sam Hunt will launch his Southside Tour a few weeks later than originally planned. In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the singer has rearranged his summer tour schedule to have a later start.
The cross-country trek was set to get underway May 28 and run through September. However, Hunt’s revised schedule now has the tour beginning July 10 in Bangor, Maine and wrapping exactly three months later in Atlanta. A dozen dates have been affected by the delayed start that have now been scattered throughout the itinerary, while a Chicago show planned for June 20 has been cancelled.
Tickets will be honored for the new dates, which will feature special guests Kip Moore and Travis Denning opening for Hunt.
The “Kinfolks” singer joins several other country peers in pushing back summer tour plans. Thomas Rhett, Lady Antebellum and Luke Bryan have also moved May and June tour dates out of health concerns, while Bryan also delayed the release of his upcoming album from April to August.
See the revised tour schedule below.
Sam Hunt – Southside Tour Rescheduled Dates
July 10 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
July 11 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 17 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 18 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 19 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
July 24 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 25 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 26 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 – Rogers, AR @ The Walmart AMP
Aug. 7 — Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Aug. 8 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 15 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Music Park
Aug. 16 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 20 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
Aug. 26 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 22 — Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fairgrounds
Aug. 27 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Aug. 28 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 29 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 3 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 5 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 6 — Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Sept. 10 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
Sept. 11 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 12 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 17 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 19 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater
Sept. 24 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 — Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavilion.
Sept. 26 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 1 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Pavilion
Oct. 2 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Oct. 3 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 8 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Oct. 9 — Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 10 — Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
