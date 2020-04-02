Lady Antebellum Reschedule May And June Tour Dates
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours April 2, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
Lady Antebellum are not ready to go with the flow just yet. Their upcoming Ocean Tour will now begin in July after the group postponed their May and June tour dates over fears of the coronavirus.
The cross-country trek was slated to begin May 21 in Albuquerque and wrap September 12 in Nashville. Unforeseen schedule changes now have the Grammy winners setting out on the road July 2 for three months straight.
“Like so many, we have made the difficult choice to reschedule some of our #Ocean2020Tour dates out of consideration for the safety of our fans, band, crew & venues nationwide,” the trio wrote on Twitter. “Tickets previously purchased will be honored for the rescheduled dates.”
A total of ten shows were pushed to later dates, including gigs in San Diego, Atlanta and Cincinnati. Original tour opener Albuquerque will now serve as the final stop on the schedule while the Sacramento tour stop – originally set for late May – will now kick off the jaunt.
Special guests Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae will provide support throughout the revised tour schedule.
See the rescheduled tour dates below.
Lady Antebellum – Ocean Tour Rescheduled Dates
July 2 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 3 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 5 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 7 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 9 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 10 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
July 11 — Prior Lake, MN @ Lake Front Music Festival
July 16 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 18 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 23 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
July 24 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 26 — Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 31 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater
Aug. 1 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 2 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 7 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 8 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 15 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 21 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 22 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 27 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 28 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 29 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 3 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 4 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
Sept. 5 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 6 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
Sept. 10 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Bowling Arena
Sept. 11 — Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
Sept. 12 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 18 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Sept. 19 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 20 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sept. 26 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 27 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
Oct. 1 — Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavilion
Oct. 2 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.