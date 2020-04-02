Lady Antebellum Reschedule May And June Tour Dates

Lady Antebellum are not ready to go with the flow just yet. Their upcoming Ocean Tour will now begin in July after the group...

The cross-country trek was slated to begin May 21 in Albuquerque and wrap September 12 in Nashville. Unforeseen schedule changes now have the Grammy winners setting out on the road July 2 for three months straight.

“Like so many, we have made the difficult choice to reschedule some of our #Ocean2020Tour dates out of consideration for the safety of our fans, band, crew & venues nationwide,” the trio wrote on Twitter. “Tickets previously purchased will be honored for the rescheduled dates.”

A total of ten shows were pushed to later dates, including gigs in San Diego, Atlanta and Cincinnati. Original tour opener Albuquerque will now serve as the final stop on the schedule while the Sacramento tour stop – originally set for late May – will now kick off the jaunt.

Special guests Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae will provide support throughout the revised tour schedule.

See the rescheduled tour dates below.

Lady Antebellum – Ocean Tour Rescheduled Dates

July 2 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 3 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 5 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 7 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 9 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 10 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

July 11 — Prior Lake, MN @ Lake Front Music Festival

July 16 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 18 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 23 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

July 24 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 26 — Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 31 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

Aug. 1 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 2 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 7 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 8 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 15 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 21 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 22 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 27 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 28 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 29 — Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 3 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 4 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

Sept. 5 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 6 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

Sept. 10 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Bowling Arena

Sept. 11 — Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

Sept. 12 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 18 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Sept. 19 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 20 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sept. 26 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 27 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

Oct. 1 — Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavilion

Oct. 2 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater