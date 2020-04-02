Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival Likely Postponed To October

Las Vegas’ EDM music festival, Electric Daisy Carnival, will likely be postponed to the fall due to coronavirus concerns. The event was originally scheduled...

The event was originally scheduled to run from May 15 to 17 with performances from more than 200 artists including Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, David Guetta, and Major Lazer. However, as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic spreads across the country, the festival is likely to push back a few months. A source close to the situation told Billboard that organizers plan to postpone the festival to October 2 to 4 and an official reschedule will be announced soon.

EDC Las Vegas is one of the world’s largest dance festivals and is the flagship festival from Insomniac Events, which also produces Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland, EDC Korea and Orlando, HARD Summer, and more. Last month, Insomniac Founder Pasquale Rotella took to social media to announce the rescheduled Beyond Wonderland festival in SoCal. The fest, slated to take place in March, has been moved to June 19 and 20 at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino.

This would be the latest large-scale festival to be postponed due to coronavirus. Last month was filled with numerous cancellations and postponements. Stagecoach, Coachella, and Bonnaroo were postponed to the fall months, while Ultra, SXSW, and Firefly were outright cancelled until 2021.

We’ll update this story with additional information regarding EDC Las Vegas as it becomes available.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons