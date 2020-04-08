Luke Bryan is the latest artist to adjust a tour schedule in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The country star was set to launch...

The country star was set to launch his Proud To Be Right Here Tour next month and remain on the road until October. He has now rearranged the stacked itinerary to begin in July out of caution for health concerns, with the tour scheduled to go strong through the fall.

“What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe,” the singer said in a statement. “With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer. I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon.”

The trek will get underway July 10 in Orange Beach, Alabama and weave its way around the country with a total of three dozen cities on the agenda. Bryan will play a majority of amphitheaters with arena gigs lined up in hot markets like New York, Nashville and Los Angeles. Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Caylee Hammack will provide support on select dates.

In addition to pushing back his tour, Bryan has also delayed the release of his upcoming album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. The record was due out April 24 but will now arrive on August 7.

Check out the revised tour schedule below.

Luke Bryan – Proud To Be Right Here Tour Dates

July 10 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 11 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

July 12 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 16 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 17 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 18 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 23-24 — Bend, OR @Les Schwab Amphitheater

July 25 — Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

July 30 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 31 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

Aug. 4 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 5 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion

Aug. 13 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 14 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 16 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 21 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 22 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

Aug. 23 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 28 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 29 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 30 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 24 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Sept. 25 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 26 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Oct. 1 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Oct. 8 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Oct. 9 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

Oct. 10 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

Oct. 22 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

Oct. 23 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Oct. 24 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

Oct. 28 — Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

Oct. 29 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Oct. 30 — Bossier City, LA @ Centurylink Center