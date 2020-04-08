Luke Bryan Pushes Back Start Of Summer Tour
Luke Bryan is the latest artist to adjust a tour schedule in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The country star was set to launch his Proud To Be Right Here Tour next month and remain on the road until October. He has now rearranged the stacked itinerary to begin in July out of caution for health concerns, with the tour scheduled to go strong through the fall.
“What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe,” the singer said in a statement. “With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer. I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon.”
The trek will get underway July 10 in Orange Beach, Alabama and weave its way around the country with a total of three dozen cities on the agenda. Bryan will play a majority of amphitheaters with arena gigs lined up in hot markets like New York, Nashville and Los Angeles. Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Caylee Hammack will provide support on select dates.
In addition to pushing back his tour, Bryan has also delayed the release of his upcoming album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. The record was due out April 24 but will now arrive on August 7.
Check out the revised tour schedule below.
Luke Bryan – Proud To Be Right Here Tour Dates
July 10 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
July 11 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
July 12 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 16 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 17 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 18 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 23-24 — Bend, OR @Les Schwab Amphitheater
July 25 — Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
July 30 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 31 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
Aug. 4 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 5 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion
Aug. 13 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 14 — Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 16 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 21 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 22 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
Aug. 23 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 28 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 29 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 30 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 24 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
Sept. 25 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 26 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
Oct. 1 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Oct. 8 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
Oct. 9 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
Oct. 10 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
Oct. 22 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
Oct. 23 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Oct. 24 — Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
Oct. 28 — Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
Oct. 29 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
Oct. 30 — Bossier City, LA @ Centurylink Center
