Bon Jovi Considering Touring Options, Delay Album Release

The coronavirus pandemic has altered the big plans Bon Jovi had lined up for this year. The rockers had outlined an extensive summer tour in support of their upcoming album 2020, though both endeavors are now up in the air.

In an interview with Howard Stern, frontman Jon Bon Jovi shared that the band was delaying the May 15 release of their album in light of the current pandemic. Additionally, Bon Jovi’s tour plans are to be put on hold, though the band is unsure whether they will reschedule dates or cancel the outing entirely.

“Right now, we’re still mulling over options, whether we’re going to postpone or cancel,” he said in a separate interview with Maria Shriver. “Although I’m confident that it’s at least postponed, a final decision has yet to be made.”

Bon Jovi also told Stern that the album’s delayed release does have an upside: a new track written about the pandemic. The frontman shared that the song, called “Do What You Can,” will be added to the record for its future release. Fans can hear the song for the first time live when Jon Bon Jovi takes part in the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit show on April 22. The rock icon will appear alongside other New Jersey natives including Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Jon Stewart and Chelsea Handler to raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

In the meantime, the lead singer is lending his support to staff at his restaurant, JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, New Jersey. He told Stern that he is working five days a week at the closed restaurant washing dishes as staff continue to cook meals for those in need.

“The in-need still need to eat, especially now,” he said. “They don’t have a place like the local Y to go to the showers. They don’t have other restaurants giving them lunch and breakfast. All the more so, there’s an in-need population who need to eat.”