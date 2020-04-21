Andrea Bocelli Leads Wednesday Tickets On Sale
Famed operatic singer Andrea Bocelli headlines the brief batch of tickets hitting the market on Wednesday. The Grammy winner is slated to perform at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena in December, which is yet to be altered due to the current pandemic. Fans can snag tickets for the event via exclusive pre-sale opportunity on Wednesday. Bocelli has given prolific performances as of late by putting on an Easter Sunday concert in an Italian cathedral and teaming up with Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and John Legend for a performance of “The Prayer” during Global Citizen’s Together At Home Concert.
Former Saturday Night Live star Jay Pharoah joins Bocelli on the pre-sale listings for a stand-up show in Boston this November. The day’s general sale is dominated by performances of Broadway’s Into The Woods as part of Boise Music Week in Idaho.
See the full rundown below.
Tickets On Sale — Wednesday April 22, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Andrea Bocelli
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|Miami
|FL
|12/20/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Piff the Magic Dragon
|Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
|Montgomery
|AL
|07/19/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Jay Pharoah
|The Wilbur
|Boston
|MA
|11/14/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Boise Music Week – Into the Woods
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|ID
|05/15/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Boise Music Week – Into the Woods
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|ID
|05/16/2020 02:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Boise Music Week – Into the Woods
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|ID
|05/16/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Boise Music Week – Into the Woods
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|ID
|05/17/2020 02:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Boise Music Week – Into the Woods
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|ID
|05/14/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
