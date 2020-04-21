Andrea Bocelli Leads Wednesday Tickets On Sale

Famed operatic singer Andrea Bocelli headlines the brief batch of tickets hitting the market on Wednesday. The Grammy winner is slated to perform at...

Famed operatic singer Andrea Bocelli headlines the brief batch of tickets hitting the market on Wednesday. The Grammy winner is slated to perform at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena in December, which is yet to be altered due to the current pandemic. Fans can snag tickets for the event via exclusive pre-sale opportunity on Wednesday. Bocelli has given prolific performances as of late by putting on an Easter Sunday concert in an Italian cathedral and teaming up with Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and John Legend for a performance of “The Prayer” during Global Citizen’s Together At Home Concert.

Former Saturday Night Live star Jay Pharoah joins Bocelli on the pre-sale listings for a stand-up show in Boston this November. The day’s general sale is dominated by performances of Broadway’s Into The Woods as part of Boise Music Week in Idaho.

See the full rundown below.

Tickets On Sale — Wednesday April 22, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Andrea Bocelli AmericanAirlines Arena Miami FL 12/20/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Piff the Magic Dragon Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery AL 07/19/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA Jay Pharoah The Wilbur Boston MA 11/14/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA

General Sale