Lady Gaga Curates All-Star Lineup For COVID-19 Relief Concert

As the world is surrounded by ongoing fears of coronavirus, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization have organized a livestream to benefit COVID-19 victims with a star-studded lineup curated by Lady Gaga.

One World: Together at Home is slated to air on TV and livestream online April 18th at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m. PT. Late night host Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will host the show, alongside the cast of Sesame Street.

“As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together at Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19,” Global Citizen’s co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement. “Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”

Gaga’s curated lineup includes sets from legends like Stevie Wonder and Eddie Vedder, Puerto Rican rapper J Balvin, country’s Keith Urban, alt-rock star Alanis Morrissette, and Green Day’s frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Chris Martin, John Legend, Kerry Washington, and more celebrities will also appear throughout the night.

The livestream is meant to serve as a celebration for healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, and families affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Throughout the event, donations will be raised to go toward the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, as well as local and regional charities that will provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those who need it during this time.

Already, Global Citizen has been running a series dubbed “Together at Home” over the past few weeks. So far, the campaign has featured performances from artists like Niall Horan and Charlie Puth, raising money for relief efforts. During this time, dozens of artists have taken to livestreaming to keep the music industry alive and fulfill fans’ live entertainment needs. Live Nation compiled a list of all updating live streams per day. Check it out here.