Live Nation Launches Livestream Concert Program

While the live event industry seems to be halted at the moment due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Live Nation has compiled a list on its website of online performances from artists across every genre.

“Just because we’re keeping our distance doesn’t mean the music has to stop,” Live Nation said on its website. “Join us daily for live streams from around the globe — follow artists live from their homes as they share music, stories, and more.”

The compiled list features livestreams on social media sites like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as video streaming platforms Twitch and YouTube. Already, artists like Garth Brooks, Miley Cyrus, and Dashboard Confessional have held a handful of streams during the first couple of weeks of quarantine. However, as this pandemic rages on, live streams will be something we’ll be seeing for at least a couple of months.

Today, fans can look forward to live streams from rock’s Third Eye Blind on Instagram as a part of Sennheiser’s “Don’t Stop the Music Series” at 4 p.m. EST, country’s Melissa Etheridge at 6 p.m. EST on Facebook, and Phish’s free Archival Video Series from their gig in Columbia, Maryland from 2014 on their website.

Then, tomorrow, music enthusiasts can kick-off April with the live stream of Global Citizen festival at 12 p.m. EST on Instagram, Miley Cyrus’ “Bright Minded” stream at 2:30 p.m. EST via Instagram, Awolnation with Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes at 3 p.m. EST on Instagram, and Dillon Francis’ “Hump Day Heaters” mix on YouTube at 11 p.m. EST.

See the full list of live-streamed concerts, archived gigs, and more online concerts via LiveNation.com/livefromhome.

Earlier this month, Live Nation announced that it would postpone all tours throughout the end of March. Dozens of artists have postponed shows throughout June, while festivals have either cancelled or postponed to the fall. See our full, updating list of cancelled concerts due to coronavirus here.