Elton John Postpones Texas Shows After COVID Diagnosis
ConcertsMusic January 25, 2022 Dave Clark 0
Barely a week after beginning a U.S. leg on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton John has reportedly tested positive for COVID, causing at least two shows to be postponed. The singer, who is 74, made the announcement on Tuesday, postponing performances scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Dallas.
Fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID, the singer is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and hopes to get back to performances in short order.
“It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19,” reads a statement from Elton John’s management posted to the American Airlines Center website. “Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon. Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”
This leg of Elton John’s long-delayed farewell tour had just begun a week ago, as the singer performed on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans followed by Friday and Saturday shows at Houston’s Toyota Center. His next scheduled show after the pair of now-postponed Dallas gigs is on Saturday, January 29 at Simmons Bank Arena in Arkansas. These shows had initially all been scheduled for the summer of 2020, only to be disrupted due to the pandemic. U.S. shows in this leg of the tour are scheduled to continue through the end of April.
No other performances on the singer’s calendar have been impacted by his COVID diagnosis as of Tuesday afternoon.
The full schedule of upcoming performances on this U.S. leg of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour are below. Tickets for the impacted Dallas concerts will remain valid for the new dates, once those are announced. Full touring details are available on Elton John’s website here.
Most shows are sold out, but tickets for Elton John’s upcoming concerts are widely available on resale platforms.
Elton John tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership
Elton John tickets at Vivid Seats
Elton John tickets at StubHub
Elton John tickets at TickPick
Elton John tickets at Ticketmaster
Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Upcoming U.S. Shows
|Tuesday, January 25 (POSTPONED)
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Wednesday, January 26 (POSTPONED)
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Saturday, January 29
|N. Little Rock, AR
|Simmons Bank Arena
|Sunday, January 30
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|Tuesday, February 1
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|Friday, February 4
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Saturday, February 5
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Tuesday, February 8
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Wednesday, February 9
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Monday, February 14
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Tuesday, February 15
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Friday, February 18
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Saturday, February 19
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|Tuesday, February 22
|New York City, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Wednesday, February 23
|New York City, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Friday, February 25
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Tuesday, March 1
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Wednesday, March 2
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Saturday, March 5
|Long Island, NY
|Nassau Coliseum
|Sunday, March 6
|Long Island, NY
|Nassau Coliseum
|Saturday, March 19
|Fargo, ND
|FARGODOME
|Tuesday, March 22
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Wednesday, March 23
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Saturday, March 26
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Sunday, March 27
|Lincoln, NE
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Wednesday, March 30
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|Friday, April 1
|Indianapolis, IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Saturday, April 2
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|Tuesday, April 5
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|Friday, April 8
|Knoxville, TN
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|Saturday, April 9
|Lexington, KY
|Rupp Arena
|Tuesday, April 12
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|Wednesday, April 13
|Hershey, PA
|GIANT Center
|Saturday, April 16
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|Tuesday, April 19
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|Wednesday, April 20
|Columbia, SC
|Colonial Life Arena
|Saturday, April 23
|Jacksonville, FL
|Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
|Sunday, April 24
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Wednesday, April 27
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Arena
|Thursday, April 28
|Miami, FL
|AmericanAirlines Arena
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.