Elton John Postpones Texas Shows After COVID Diagnosis

January 25, 2022

Barely a week after beginning a U.S. leg on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton John has reportedly tested positive for COVID, causing at least two shows to be postponed. The singer, who is 74, made the announcement on Tuesday, postponing performances scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Dallas.

Fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID, the singer is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and hopes to get back to performances in short order.

“It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19,” reads a statement from Elton John’s management posted to the American Airlines Center website. “Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon. Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

This leg of Elton John’s long-delayed farewell tour had just begun a week ago, as the singer performed on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans followed by Friday and Saturday shows at Houston’s Toyota Center. His next scheduled show after the pair of now-postponed Dallas gigs is on Saturday, January 29 at Simmons Bank Arena in Arkansas. These shows had initially all been scheduled for the summer of 2020, only to be disrupted due to the pandemic. U.S. shows in this leg of the tour are scheduled to continue through the end of April.

No other performances on the singer’s calendar have been impacted by his COVID diagnosis as of Tuesday afternoon.

The full schedule of upcoming performances on this U.S. leg of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour are below. Tickets for the impacted Dallas concerts will remain valid for the new dates, once those are announced. Full touring details are available on Elton John’s website here.

Most shows are sold out, but tickets for Elton John's upcoming concerts are widely available on resale platforms.

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Upcoming U.S. Shows

Tuesday, January 25 (POSTPONED)Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center
Wednesday, January 26 (POSTPONED)Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center
Saturday, January 29N. Little Rock, ARSimmons Bank Arena
Sunday, January 30Oklahoma City, OKChesapeake Energy Arena
Tuesday, February 1Kansas City, MOT-Mobile Center
Friday, February 4Chicago, ILUnited Center
Saturday, February 5Chicago, ILUnited Center
Tuesday, February 8Detroit, MILittle Caesars Arena
Wednesday, February 9Detroit, MILittle Caesars Arena
Monday, February 14Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
Tuesday, February 15Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
Friday, February 18Montreal, QCBell Centre
Saturday, February 19Montreal, QCBell Centre
Tuesday, February 22New York City, NYMadison Square Garden
Wednesday, February 23New York City, NYMadison Square Garden
Friday, February 25Newark, NJPrudential Center
Tuesday, March 1Brooklyn, NYBarclays Center
Wednesday, March 2Brooklyn, NYBarclays Center
Saturday, March 5Long Island, NYNassau Coliseum
Sunday, March 6Long Island, NYNassau Coliseum
Saturday, March 19Fargo, NDFARGODOME
Tuesday, March 22St. Paul, MNXcel Energy Center
Wednesday, March 23St. Paul, MNXcel Energy Center
Saturday, March 26Des Moines, IAWells Fargo Arena
Sunday, March 27Lincoln, NEPinnacle Bank Arena
Wednesday, March 30St. Louis, MOEnterprise Center
Friday, April 1Indianapolis, INBankers Life Fieldhouse
Saturday, April 2Milwaukee, WIFiserv Forum
Tuesday, April 5Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel Arena
Friday, April 8Knoxville, TNThompson-Boling Arena
Saturday, April 9Lexington, KYRupp Arena
Tuesday, April 12Columbus, OHSchottenstein Center
Wednesday, April 13Hershey, PAGIANT Center
Saturday, April 16Louisville, KYKFC Yum! Center
Tuesday, April 19Greensboro, NCGreensboro Coliseum
Wednesday, April 20Columbia, SCColonial Life Arena
Saturday, April 23Jacksonville, FLVystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sunday, April 24Tampa, FLAmalie Arena
Wednesday, April 27Orlando, FLAmway Arena
Thursday, April 28Miami, FLAmericanAirlines Arena
