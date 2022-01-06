George Strait, Gwen Stefani, Keith Urban Anchor Houston Rodeo Lineup

LATEST
Houston’s Livestock Show and Rodeo has unveiled its full lineup of performers for its 90th edition, which takes place from February 28-March 20. The calendar is filled with a diverse lineup of performers across multiple genres, including Keith Urban, Ricky Martin, Journey, Bun B, Gwen Stefani, Khalid, Chris Stapleton, and George Strait.

Tickets for the performances, which will take place at NRG Stadium, are on sale beginning January 13 at 10 a.m.

“We are excited about the level of talent and diverse acts who will perform on the RODEOHOUSTON star stage in 2022,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “We welcome nine new entertainers who will make their RODEOHOUSTON debut, as well as many fan-favorites, including the ‘King of Country’ music himself, George Strait, who will return to the stage to help celebrate our 90th anniversary.”

Strait was announced as the headlining performer for the show in May of 2021, as organizers rolled out their plans for a 2022 return following two years of COVID-related cancellations. The show was wiped out while underway in 2020, called off on March 11 when local officials pulled the plug amid the first surge of COVID cases. Organizers planned a return for May of 2021, but those plans were called off due to the lingering surge from early 2021 before vaccination efforts drove case numbers down.

Strait’s long association with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo dates back to his first appearance in 1983 and includes some 30 performances since.

The full list of 2022 “Star Entertainers” is included below:

DATEENTERTAINER
Monday, Feb. 28Cody Johnson
Tuesday, March 1Keith Urban
Wednesday, March 2 – Armed Forces Appreciation Day, presented by BHPTim McGraw
Thursday, March 3for KING & COUNTRY
Friday, March 4Ricky Martin
Saturday, March 5Jon Pardi
Sunday, March 6 – Go Tejano Day, presented by FiestaLos Tucanes de Tijuana
Monday, March 7 – First Responders Day, presented by BPLuke Bryan
Tuesday, March 8Maren Morris
Wednesday, March 9Kane Brown
Thursday, March 10Journey
Friday, March 11 – Black Heritage Day, presented by KrogerBun B’s H-Town Takeover
Saturday, March 12 – RODEOHOUSTON Super Shootout®, presented by Crown RoyalParker McCollum
Sunday, March 13Dierks Bentley
Monday, March 14Sam Hunt
Tuesday, March 15Gwen Stefani
Wednesday, March 16Khalid
Thursday, March 17Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 18Marshmello
Saturday, March 19 – RODEOHOUSTON Super Series® ChampionshipBrad Paisley
Sunday, March 20 – Concert-only performanceGeorge Strait, with special guest Ashley McBryde

Rodeo Houston Lineup

