Zac Brown Band Announces Sprawling 2022 Tour Dates

Zac Brown Band announced a sprawling tour date run in 2022, dropping the Out in the Middle Tour 2022 on Friday. The tour will run from April through November, criss-crossing North America for 32 dates.

Robert Randolph Band will join Zac Brown Band on the tour as a supporting act.

OUT IN THE MIDDLE TOUR 2022. Zamily pre-sale starts Tuesday, tickets on sale next Friday. pic.twitter.com/tJwrySeU5V — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) January 14, 2022

“Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings,” Brown says in a press release. “We’re so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from the Comeback Tour. It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans.”

Zac Brown Band’s Out in the Middle Tour 2022 begins on April 22 with a performance at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. It wraps nearly five months later with a November 19 concert at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. In between, stops include Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York, Wrigley Field in Chicago, Fenway Park in Boston, Citi Field in New York, Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, and Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tickets for Zac Brown Band’s Out in the Middle Tour 2022 are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 21. Presales begin for members of the “Zamily” fan club on Tuesday, January 18. Other presales through venue and promoter groups are likely throughout the week prior to the general public sale.

Zac Brown Band has been active since large scale performances became feasible in 2021 after restrictions were lifted on large gatherings throughout the country. The band was actively touring in September when the singer tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of several shows. But hopes are high that by April, it will once again be smooth sailing for tours.

The full schedule of performances on Zac Brown Band’s Out in the Middle Tour 2022 is below:

Zac Brown Band Out in the Middle Tour Dates 2022

April 22 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 23 – Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

May 20 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

May 22 – San Antonio, Texas @ Real Life Amphitheater

June 2 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 3 – Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

June 17 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

July 8 – Akron, Ohio @ Dowed Field

July 9 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

July 15 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

July 28 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 29 – Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 30 – Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Aug. 12 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 13 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 14 – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 18 – New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field

Aug. 19 – Endicott, N.Y. @ En-Joie Golf Course

Aug. 26 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 27 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sep. 23 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sep. 24 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 25 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater

Oct. 7 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

Oct. 8 – Tampa, Fla. @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater

Oct. 9 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Ithink Financial Amphitheater

Oct. 20 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 21 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 22 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Nov. 4 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 6 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Nov. 19 – Phoeniz, Ariz. @ Chase Field