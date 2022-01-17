Zac Brown Band Announces Sprawling 2022 Tour Dates
Zac Brown Band announced a sprawling tour date run in 2022, dropping the Out in the Middle Tour 2022 on Friday. The tour will run from April through November, criss-crossing North America for 32 dates.
Robert Randolph Band will join Zac Brown Band on the tour as a supporting act.
“Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings,” Brown says in a press release. “We’re so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from the Comeback Tour. It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans.”
Zac Brown Band’s Out in the Middle Tour 2022 begins on April 22 with a performance at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. It wraps nearly five months later with a November 19 concert at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. In between, stops include Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York, Wrigley Field in Chicago, Fenway Park in Boston, Citi Field in New York, Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, and Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
Tickets for Zac Brown Band’s Out in the Middle Tour 2022 are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 21. Presales begin for members of the “Zamily” fan club on Tuesday, January 18. Other presales through venue and promoter groups are likely throughout the week prior to the general public sale.
Zac Brown Band has been active since large scale performances became feasible in 2021 after restrictions were lifted on large gatherings throughout the country. The band was actively touring in September when the singer tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of several shows. But hopes are high that by April, it will once again be smooth sailing for tours.
The full schedule of performances on Zac Brown Band’s Out in the Middle Tour 2022 is below:
Zac Brown Band Out in the Middle Tour Dates 2022
April 22 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
April 23 – Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
May 20 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
May 22 – San Antonio, Texas @ Real Life Amphitheater
June 2 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 3 – Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
June 17 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
July 8 – Akron, Ohio @ Dowed Field
July 9 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
July 15 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
July 28 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 29 – Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 30 – Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Aug. 12 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 13 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 14 – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 18 – New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field
Aug. 19 – Endicott, N.Y. @ En-Joie Golf Course
Aug. 26 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 27 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sep. 23 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sep. 24 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sep. 25 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater
Oct. 7 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
Oct. 8 – Tampa, Fla. @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater
Oct. 9 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Ithink Financial Amphitheater
Oct. 20 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 21 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 22 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Nov. 4 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
Nov. 6 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
Nov. 19 – Phoeniz, Ariz. @ Chase Field
