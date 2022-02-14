Styx, REO Speedwagon Add to Live & UnZoomed Tour Plans
REO Speedwagon and Styx have announced the addition of ten new dates on their 2022 Live & UnZoomed tour, reportedly due to fan demands. The newly announced dates expand the tour to a full 45 stops, ranging from the end of May through to the middle of September.
Tickets for the Styx and REO Speedwagon tour are on sale this week for the new dates. General public access begins on Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. local time to the venue. Prior to that, there will be presales beginning on Tuesday, February 15 through REO Speedwagon and Styx’s official fan groups, as well as for Citi cardmembers.
Styx and REO Speedwagon initially announced the Live & UnZoomed Tour plans in December 2021, sharing the news with a Zoom-themed video on social media spoofing everybody’s shared exaustion at experiencing the world through screens at our homes.
All of the newly announced dates take place at the end of the touring run, extending it from its initial final show in late August past Labor Day. The group will have a brief break between August 21 and its next show, which will take place on September 3 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, MN. From there, they will perform at Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines, IA), TaxSlayer Center (Moline, IL), St. Joseph’s Health Amp (Syracuse, NY), Pavilion at Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA), Orion Amphitheater (Huntsville, AL), Bon Secours Arena (Greenville, SC), Hartford Healthcare Amp (Bridgeport, CT), Bank of NH Pavilion (Guilford, NH), and then wrap at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion (Bangor, ME) on Sunday, September 18.
Full tour details and ticket purchase links are below:
Styx & REO Speedwagon’s Live & UnZoomed Tour Dates
Newly Added Dates in Bold
Tue. 5/31 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Wed. 6/1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri. 6/3 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amp.
Sat. 6/4 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amp.
Tue. 6/7 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amp.
Wed. 6/8 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Fri. 6/10 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sat. 6/11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Mon. 6/13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amphitheatre
Tue. 6/14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Fri. 6/17 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sat. 6/18 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp.
Sun. 6/19 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Fri. 7/8 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat. 7/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Tue. 7/12 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Wed. 7/13 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amp.
Fri. 7/15 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat. 7/16 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Tue. 7/19 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amp.
Wed. 7/20 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri. 7/22 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amp.
Sat. 7/23 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun. 7/24 – Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Fri. 8/5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amp.
Sat. 8/6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Mon. 8/8 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Wed. 8/10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Fri. 8/12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sat. 8/13 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
Tue. 8/16 – Toronto, ONT. – Budweiser Stage
Wed. 8/17 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Fri. 8/19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sat. 8/20 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun. 8/21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sat. 9/3 – Duluth, MN – Amsoil Arena
Sun. 9/4 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
Tue. 9/6 – Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center
Fri. 9/9 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amp
Sat. 9/10 – Burgettstown, PA – Pavilion at Star Lake
Tue. 9/13 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
Wed. 9/14 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours
Fri. 9/16 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amp
Sat. 9/17 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion
Sun. 9/18 – Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
