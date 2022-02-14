Styx, REO Speedwagon Add to Live & UnZoomed Tour Plans

REO Speedwagon and Styx have announced the addition of ten new dates on their 2022 Live & UnZoomed tour, reportedly due to fan demands....

REO Speedwagon and Styx have announced the addition of ten new dates on their 2022 Live & UnZoomed tour, reportedly due to fan demands. The newly announced dates expand the tour to a full 45 stops, ranging from the end of May through to the middle of September.

Tickets for the Styx and REO Speedwagon tour are on sale this week for the new dates. General public access begins on Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. local time to the venue. Prior to that, there will be presales beginning on Tuesday, February 15 through REO Speedwagon and Styx’s official fan groups, as well as for Citi cardmembers.

Styx and REO Speedwagon initially announced the Live & UnZoomed Tour plans in December 2021, sharing the news with a Zoom-themed video on social media spoofing everybody’s shared exaustion at experiencing the world through screens at our homes.

We’re heading out on the road with our buddies @Styxtheband and @loverboyband in 2022! 🎸 Sign up for the REO Speedwagon newsletter & get access to the artist presale Monday 12/6 at 10AM EST: https://t.co/hIqAbACaRO See you all, LIVE and UNZOOMED! https://t.co/aRbE4Rl9Eu pic.twitter.com/2ADvKPVDGA — REO Speedwagon (@kcreospeedwagon) December 3, 2021

All of the newly announced dates take place at the end of the touring run, extending it from its initial final show in late August past Labor Day. The group will have a brief break between August 21 and its next show, which will take place on September 3 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, MN. From there, they will perform at Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines, IA), TaxSlayer Center (Moline, IL), St. Joseph’s Health Amp (Syracuse, NY), Pavilion at Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA), Orion Amphitheater (Huntsville, AL), Bon Secours Arena (Greenville, SC), Hartford Healthcare Amp (Bridgeport, CT), Bank of NH Pavilion (Guilford, NH), and then wrap at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion (Bangor, ME) on Sunday, September 18.

Full tour details and ticket purchase links are below:

Styx & REO Speedwagon’s Live & UnZoomed Tour Dates

Newly Added Dates in Bold

Tue. 5/31 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Wed. 6/1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri. 6/3 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amp.

Sat. 6/4 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amp.

Tue. 6/7 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amp.

Wed. 6/8 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Fri. 6/10 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat. 6/11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Mon. 6/13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amphitheatre

Tue. 6/14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Fri. 6/17 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat. 6/18 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp.

Sun. 6/19 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri. 7/8 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat. 7/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Tue. 7/12 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Wed. 7/13 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amp.

Fri. 7/15 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat. 7/16 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tue. 7/19 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amp.

Wed. 7/20 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri. 7/22 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amp.

Sat. 7/23 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun. 7/24 – Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri. 8/5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amp.

Sat. 8/6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Mon. 8/8 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Wed. 8/10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Fri. 8/12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat. 8/13 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Tue. 8/16 – Toronto, ONT. – Budweiser Stage

Wed. 8/17 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Fri. 8/19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat. 8/20 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun. 8/21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sat. 9/3 – Duluth, MN – Amsoil Arena

Sun. 9/4 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Tue. 9/6 – Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center

Fri. 9/9 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amp

Sat. 9/10 – Burgettstown, PA – Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue. 9/13 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Wed. 9/14 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours

Fri. 9/16 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amp

Sat. 9/17 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

Sun. 9/18 – Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion