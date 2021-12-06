REO Speedwagon, Styx, Loverboy Set “Live & Unzoomed” Tour 2022

REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy will take to the road on a join tour in 2022, with tickets on sale this week. The groups...

REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy will take to the road on a join tour in 2022, with tickets on sale this week. The groups announced the tour on Friday, with tickets on sale for the general public beginning on Friday, December 10.

The tour is currently scheduled to hit 35 cities, kicking off on May 31 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and concluding on August 27 on Long Island.

We’re heading out on the road with our buddies @Styxtheband and @loverboyband in 2022! 🎸 Sign up for the REO Speedwagon newsletter & get access to the artist presale Monday 12/6 at 10AM EST: https://t.co/hIqAbACaRO See you all, LIVE and UNZOOMED! https://t.co/aRbE4Rl9Eu pic.twitter.com/2ADvKPVDGA — REO Speedwagon (@kcreospeedwagon) December 3, 2021

Artist presales for the Live & Unzoomed tour kick off on Monday, December 6, with details available on how to sign up at the respective artists’ websites.

Live & Unzoomed Tour 2022 Dates

May 31 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

June 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 4 – Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino, Amphitheatre

June 7 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

June 8 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 10 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 11 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 13 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amphitheatre

June 14 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre

June 17 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 18 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 19 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 8 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

July 9 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 12 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

July 13 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

July 15 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 16 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 19 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 22 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre

July 23 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 24 – Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 5 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 8 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 10 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 12 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 14 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 16 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 17 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 19 @ Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 20 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 21 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater