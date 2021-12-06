REO Speedwagon, Styx, Loverboy Set “Live & Unzoomed” Tour 2022
REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy will take to the road on a join tour in 2022, with tickets on sale this week. The groups announced the tour on Friday, with tickets on sale for the general public beginning on Friday, December 10.
The tour is currently scheduled to hit 35 cities, kicking off on May 31 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and concluding on August 27 on Long Island.
Artist presales for the Live & Unzoomed tour kick off on Monday, December 6, with details available on how to sign up at the respective artists’ websites.
Live & Unzoomed Tour 2022 Dates
June 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
June 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 4 – Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino, Amphitheatre
June 7 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
June 8 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 10 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
June 11 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 13 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amphitheatre
June 14 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre
June 17 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 18 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 19 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 8 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
July 9 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 12 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
July 13 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre
July 15 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 16 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 19 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 20 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 22 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre
July 23 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 24 – Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 5 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 8 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 10 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 12 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 14 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 16 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 17 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 19 @ Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 20 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 21 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
