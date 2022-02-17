Train Announces AM Gold Tour With Jewel, Blues Traveler

Train has announced plans for a 2022 tour, their first in four years, in support of their upcoming AM Gold album. Train’s AM Gold...

Train has announced plans for a 2022 tour, their first in four years, in support of their upcoming AM Gold album. Train’s AM Gold Tour is scheduled for 35 stops across North America, joined by Jewel and Blues Traveler. Thunderstorm Artis and Will Anderson will also join on select dates.

“2022 is the year of the Tiger,” says Train frontman Pat Monahan. “It has begun in a strong, beautiful, and encouraging way and it’s only the beginning. The 2022 Summer AM Gold tour will be all those things and more, as we are joined by our dear friends Jewel and Blues Traveler! What a ride! We can’t wait to see you all out there, dancing and singing along to their amazing music as well as our new album AM Gold. Is it June yet? See you then! Love and miss you all!”

Presented by Save Me San Francisco Wine Co., Train’s AM Gold Tour launches with a June 8 performance at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass and wraps on August 6 at Red Rocks in Colorado. Along the way, the tour will include stops at Jiffy Lube Life (Bristow, VA), Riverbend Music Center (Cincinnati, OH), Daily’s Place (Jacksonville, FL), Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY), and Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, WA). Jewel will perform in support on every stop currently scheduled, with Blues Traveler joining for all but the Red Rocks show.

Tickets for Train’s AM Gold Tour are on sale next week, with tickets available to the general public beginning on Friday, February 25. Before that, there will be presales including for Citi cardholders and others who sign up through savemesanfrancisco.com.

Train – AM Gold Tour Dates 2022

Wed, Jun 08 – Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center*

Fri, Jun 10 – Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

Sat, Jun 11 – Saratoga Springs, NY | Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

Sun, Jun 12 – Holmdel, NJ | P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*

Tue, Jun 14 – Camden, NJ | Waterfront Music Pavilion*

Wed, Jun 15 – Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live*

Fri, Jun 17 – Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake^

Sat, Jun 18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center^

Sun, Jun 19 – Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center^

Tue, Jun 21 – Nashville, TN | Venue TBC^

Fri, Jun 24 – West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

Sat, Jun 25 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Sun, Jun 26 – Jacksonville, FL | Daily’s Place^

Tue, Jun 28 – Atlanta, GA | Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood^

Thu, Jun 30 – Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion^

Fri, Jul 1 – Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

Sat, Jul 2 – Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater^

Thu, Jul 07 – Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

Fri, Jul 08 – Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^

Sat, Jul 09 – Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater^

Sun, Jul 10 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage^

Tue, Jul 12 – Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre*

Wed, Jul 13 – Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center*

Fri, Jul 15 – Tinley Park, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago*

Sat, Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis*

Sun, Jul 17 – Rogers, AR | Walmart Amp*

Tue, Jul 19 – Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

Wed, Jul 20 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion*

Thu, Jul 21 – The Woodlands, TX | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

Sat, Jul 23 – Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater*

Sun, Jul 24 – Phoenix, AZ | Ak-Chin Pavilion*

Tue, Jul 26 – San Diego, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Fri, Jul 29 – Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheater*

Sat, Jul 30 – Concord, CA | Concord Pavilion*

Sun, Jul 31 – Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre*

Tue, Aug 02 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena*

Wed, Aug 03 – Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Sat, Aug 06 – Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

*Thunderstorm Artis

^Will Anderson