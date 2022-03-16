Duran Duran Announce North American Tour Celebrating 40 Years

Duran Duran have announced plans for a North American tour, bringing along Nile Rodgers & Chic for several dates taking place in August and...

Duran Duran have announced plans for a North American tour, bringing along Nile Rodgers & Chic for several dates taking place in August and September. The dates follow EU and UK dates earlier in the year, all of which celebrate the iconic group’s 40th anniversary and fifteenth studio album, Future Past.

The announcement came just prior to the band’s performing a 40th anniversary show at The Aster Hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday. That show is scheduled to be recorded for later broadcast.

Starting August 19, the 14-date tour will see the multi-platinum, award-winning legends play iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Wynn Las Vegas, and The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, amongst others.

Tickets for Duran Duran tour dates are on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. local time to each venue. The Madison Square Garden and Footprint Center concerts will go on sale at noon, local time. Prior to that, presales will be available beginning with a Duran Duran VIP community presale starting Friday, March 18.

Duran Duran Ticket Links

Duran Duran Fan Community for Presale ($)

Duran Duran tickets at Ticketmaster

Duran Duran tickets at Ticketmaster UK

Duran Duran tickets at AXS

Duran Duran tickets at SeatGeek

Duran Duran tickets at StubHub

Duran Duran tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Duran Duran tickets at TicketNetwork

Duran Duran tickets at TicketSmarter

Duran Duran tickets at TickPick

Duran Duran tickets at Vivid Seats

Duran Duran North American Tour Dates – 2022

Friday, August 19, 2022 Treasure Island Amphitheater, Minneapolis, MN**

Saturday, August 20, 2022 United Center, Chicago, IL**

Monday, August 22, 2022 Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON**

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD**

Thursday, August 25, 2022 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY**

Friday, August 26, 2022 WonderBus, Columbus, OH*

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 Dickies Arena, Ft. Worth, TX**

Thursday, September 1, 2022 Wynn Las Vegas, NV

Saturday, September 3, 2022 Wynn Las Vegas, NV

Sunday, September 4, 2022 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA**

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ**

September 9-11, 2022, FUTURE PAST Weekend, Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood, CA*

* Tickets already on sale

** With Special Guest Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Duran Duran Overseas Tour Dates – 2022

04/29-05/02 – Ibiza, ES @ Touch the Sunrise

05/25 – Mølvangvej, DK @ Jelling Musikfestival

05/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Skansen

05/29 – Oslo, NO @ Sommerstemning Lillestrøm

06/02 – Helsinki, FI @ In the Park *

06/12 – Dublin, IE @ St Annes Park

06/17 – York, UK @ Castle Howard

06/19 – Brussels, BE @ ZeeBrugge Beach

06/20-26 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisboa

06/23 – Lido di Camaiore, IT @ La Prima Estate Festival

07/01 – Lytham Saint Annes, UK @ Lytham Festival

07/02 – Iverness, UK @ Caledonian Stadium

07/08 – Sant Adrià de Besòs, ES @ Cruïlla Festival

07/10 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park