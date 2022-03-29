Elton John Adds 11 Shows to Final North American Tour Dates

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road got just a bit longer this week, with the singer adding dates in North America for 2022. The...

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road got just a bit longer this week, with the singer adding dates in North America for 2022. The singer, who recently resumed his tour after a brief pause due to testing positive for COVID himself, announced 11 new shows sprinkled among his existing dates on this side of the Atlantic between July and November.

“It’s hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I’ll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States,” he wrote on social media. “This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had. Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we’re making together. It has been nothing short of incredible and I look forward to seeing you very soon one last time, on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”

The new dates include additional performances in East Rutherford, NJ; Foxborough, MA; Toronto,; Vancouver, BC; and Phoenix, along with a third show added at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Concerts in San Diego, Santa Clara, CA, and Tacoma, WA, have also been added.

I am loving every minute of these shows and I can’t wait to see you on the last dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour 🏟 Tickets go on sale on April 6. Join the Rocket Club for presale from April 1. Full info at https://t.co/Obt7e4fi35

#eltonfarewelltour pic.twitter.com/bL8NoVhx2z — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 29, 2022

Tickets for the new shows are on sale beginning Friday for members of the Rocket Club with access to a presale. They are available to the general public beginning on April 6. In between, there will likely be additional presale opportunities for those who follow venue or promoter social media or email lists.

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Dates – North America 2022

Newly added shows in bold

Wednesday, March 30 – St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Friday, April 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Saturday, April 2 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

Tuesday, April 5 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

Friday, April 8 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, April 9 – Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena

Tuesday, April 12 – Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center

Wednesday, April 13 – Hershey, PA | GIANT Center

Saturday, April 16 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center

Tuesday, April 19 – Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum

Wednesday, April 20 – Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena

Saturday, April 23 – Jacksonville, FL | Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sunday, April 24 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Wednesday, April 27 – Orlando, FL | Amway Arena

Thursday, April 28 – Miami, FL | American Airlines Arena

May 21-July 4 – Shows in the UK and Europe

Friday, July 15 – Philadelphia, PA | Citizens Bank Park

Monday, July 18 – Detroit, MI | Comerica Park

Saturday, July 23 – East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Sunday, July 24 – East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Wednesday, July 27 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Thursday, July 28 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Saturday, July 30 – Cleveland, OH | Progressive Field

Friday, August 5 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Wednesday, September 7 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Thursday, September 8 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Saturday, September 10 – Syracuse, NY | Carrier Dome

Tuesday, September 13 – Charleston, SC | Credit One Stadium

Friday, September 16 – Pittsburgh, PA | PNC Park

Sunday, September 18 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

Thursday, September 22 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Saturday, September 24 – Washington, DC | Nationals Park

Friday, September 30 – Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field

Sunday, October 2 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

Saturday, October 8 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s® Stadium

Sunday, October 16 – Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

Monday, October 17 – Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

Friday, October 21 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Saturday, October 22 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

Saturday, October 29 – San Antonio, TX | Alamodome

Friday, November 4 – Houston, TX | Minute Maid Park

Wednesday, November 9 – San Diego, CA | Petco Park

Friday, November 11 – Phoenix, AZ | Chase Field

Saturday, November 12 – Phoenix, AZ | Chase Field

Thursday, November 17 – Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium

Saturday, November 19 – Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium

Sunday, November 20 – Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium

2023 Dates – New Zealand, Europe, The UK

Main photo: Ben Gibson/Rocket Media