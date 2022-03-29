Elton John Adds 11 Shows to Final North American Tour Dates
ConcertsMusicTop StoryTour DatesTours March 29, 2022 Dave Clark 0
Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road got just a bit longer this week, with the singer adding dates in North America for 2022. The singer, who recently resumed his tour after a brief pause due to testing positive for COVID himself, announced 11 new shows sprinkled among his existing dates on this side of the Atlantic between July and November.
“It’s hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I’ll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States,” he wrote on social media. “This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had. Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we’re making together. It has been nothing short of incredible and I look forward to seeing you very soon one last time, on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”
The new dates include additional performances in East Rutherford, NJ; Foxborough, MA; Toronto,; Vancouver, BC; and Phoenix, along with a third show added at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Concerts in San Diego, Santa Clara, CA, and Tacoma, WA, have also been added.
I am loving every minute of these shows and I can’t wait to see you on the last dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour 🏟
Tickets go on sale on April 6. Join the Rocket Club for presale from April 1.
Full info at https://t.co/Obt7e4fi35
#eltonfarewelltour pic.twitter.com/bL8NoVhx2z
— Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 29, 2022
Tickets for the new shows are on sale beginning Friday for members of the Rocket Club with access to a presale. They are available to the general public beginning on April 6. In between, there will likely be additional presale opportunities for those who follow venue or promoter social media or email lists.
Links to sites to purchase tickets for Elton
Elton John Ticket Links
Elton John tickets at Ticketmaster
Elton John tickets at AXS
Elton John tickets at SeatGeek
Elton John tickets at StubHub
Elton John tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership
Elton John Tickets at TicketNetwork
Elton John tickets at TicketSmarter
Elton John tickets at TickPick
Elton John tickets at Vivid Seats
Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Dates – North America 2022
Newly added shows in bold
Wednesday, March 30 – St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
Friday, April 1 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Saturday, April 2 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum
Tuesday, April 5 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena
Friday, April 8 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena
Saturday, April 9 – Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena
Tuesday, April 12 – Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center
Wednesday, April 13 – Hershey, PA | GIANT Center
Saturday, April 16 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center
Tuesday, April 19 – Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum
Wednesday, April 20 – Columbia, SC | Colonial Life Arena
Saturday, April 23 – Jacksonville, FL | Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sunday, April 24 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Wednesday, April 27 – Orlando, FL | Amway Arena
Thursday, April 28 – Miami, FL | American Airlines Arena
May 21-July 4 – Shows in the UK and Europe
Friday, July 15 – Philadelphia, PA | Citizens Bank Park
Monday, July 18 – Detroit, MI | Comerica Park
Saturday, July 23 – East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
Sunday, July 24 – East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
Wednesday, July 27 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
Thursday, July 28 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
Saturday, July 30 – Cleveland, OH | Progressive Field
Friday, August 5 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
Wednesday, September 7 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Thursday, September 8 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
Saturday, September 10 – Syracuse, NY | Carrier Dome
Tuesday, September 13 – Charleston, SC | Credit One Stadium
Friday, September 16 – Pittsburgh, PA | PNC Park
Sunday, September 18 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
Thursday, September 22 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Saturday, September 24 – Washington, DC | Nationals Park
Friday, September 30 – Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field
Sunday, October 2 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
Saturday, October 8 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s® Stadium
Sunday, October 16 – Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome
Monday, October 17 – Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome
Friday, October 21 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place
Saturday, October 22 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place
Saturday, October 29 – San Antonio, TX | Alamodome
Friday, November 4 – Houston, TX | Minute Maid Park
Wednesday, November 9 – San Diego, CA | Petco Park
Friday, November 11 – Phoenix, AZ | Chase Field
Saturday, November 12 – Phoenix, AZ | Chase Field
Thursday, November 17 – Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium
Saturday, November 19 – Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium
Sunday, November 20 – Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium
2023 Dates – New Zealand, Europe, The UK
Main photo: Ben Gibson/Rocket Media
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.