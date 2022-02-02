Elton John Returns to Farewell Tour After COVID Recovery
Elton John’s most recent COVID-related touring pause was thankfully a very brief one. The Rocket Man singer was back on stage over the weekend in Arkansas, performing on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour just days after postponing two Dallas concerts after testing positive for COVID-19 himself.
The 74-year old singer performed on Saturday in North Little Rock, then Sunday in Oklahoma City and Tuesday in Kansas City, back to full speed after the brief pause that followed his COVID case that caused January 25 and 26 shows at American Airlines Center to be postponed.
Those Dallas performances have already been rescheduled, appearing on the singer’s website for March 10 and 11.
What a great night @tmobilecenter in Arkansas City!
Thank you to everyone who came down – you were all amazing 😍
📸: @bengibsonphoto pic.twitter.com/uQuUPKTwfp
— Elton John (@eltonofficial) February 2, 2022
While those shows found new dates, other dates were postponed this week due to COVID, as some March performances in Canada were taken off the calendar due to ongoing restrictions on public gatherings north of the border. Those dates, which are not yet rescheduled, were for Montreal’s Bell Center on March 9 and 10 and T0r0nto’s Scotiabank Arena on March 12 and 13.
Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has been in the works for several years, having launched well before the pandemic, only to be repeatedly postponed as circumstances changed. The current run of North American performances had initially been planned for 2020, while some shows have already been pushed back into 2023.
The full touring schedule is available at his website. Details for the current leg of Farewell Yellow Brick Road are below.
Most shows are sold out, but tickets for Elton John’s upcoming concerts are widely available on resale platforms.
Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Upcoming Shows
|Friday, February 4
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Saturday, February 5
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Tuesday, February 8
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Wednesday, February 9
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Tuesday, February 22
|New York City, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Wednesday, February 23
|New York City, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Friday, February 25
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Sunday, February 27
|Hollywood, FL
|Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
|Tuesday, March 1
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Wednesday, March 2
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Saturday, March 5
|Long Island, NY
|Nassau Coliseum
|Sunday, March 6
|Long Island, NY
|Nassau Coliseum
|Thursday, March 10 (rescheduled from January)
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Friday, March 11 (rescheduled from January)
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Saturday, March 19
|Fargo, ND
|FARGODOME
|Tuesday, March 22
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Wednesday, March 23
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Saturday, March 26
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Sunday, March 27
|Lincoln, NE
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Wednesday, March 30
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|Friday, April 1
|Indianapolis, IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Saturday, April 2
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|Tuesday, April 5
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|Friday, April 8
|Knoxville, TN
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|Saturday, April 9
|Lexington, KY
|Rupp Arena
|Tuesday, April 12
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|Wednesday, April 13
|Hershey, PA
|GIANT Center
|Saturday, April 16
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|Tuesday, April 19
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|Wednesday, April 20
|Columbia, SC
|Colonial Life Arena
|Saturday, April 23
|Jacksonville, FL
|Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
|Sunday, April 24
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Wednesday, April 27
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Arena
|Thursday, April 28
|Miami, FL
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|TBD (postponed from March 9)
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|TBD (postponed from March 10)
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|TBD (postponed from March 12)
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|TBD (postponed from March 13)
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
