Elton John Returns to Farewell Tour After COVID Recovery

Elton John’s most recent COVID-related touring pause was thankfully a very brief one. The Rocket Man singer was back on stage over the weekend in Arkansas, performing on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour just days after postponing two Dallas concerts after testing positive for COVID-19 himself.

The 74-year old singer performed on Saturday in North Little Rock, then Sunday in Oklahoma City and Tuesday in Kansas City, back to full speed after the brief pause that followed his COVID case that caused January 25 and 26 shows at American Airlines Center to be postponed.

Those Dallas performances have already been rescheduled, appearing on the singer’s website for March 10 and 11.

While those shows found new dates, other dates were postponed this week due to COVID, as some March performances in Canada were taken off the calendar due to ongoing restrictions on public gatherings north of the border. Those dates, which are not yet rescheduled, were for Montreal’s Bell Center on March 9 and 10 and T0r0nto’s Scotiabank Arena on March 12 and 13.

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has been in the works for several years, having launched well before the pandemic, only to be repeatedly postponed as circumstances changed. The current run of North American performances had initially been planned for 2020, while some shows have already been pushed back into 2023.

The full touring schedule is available at his website. Details for the current leg of Farewell Yellow Brick Road are below.

Most shows are sold out, but tickets for Elton John's upcoming concerts are widely available on resale platforms.

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Upcoming Shows

Friday, February 4Chicago, ILUnited Center
Saturday, February 5Chicago, ILUnited Center
Tuesday, February 8Detroit, MILittle Caesars Arena
Wednesday, February 9Detroit, MILittle Caesars Arena
Tuesday, February 22New York City, NYMadison Square Garden
Wednesday, February 23New York City, NYMadison Square Garden
Friday, February 25Newark, NJPrudential Center
Sunday, February 27Hollywood, FLSeminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Tuesday, March 1Brooklyn, NYBarclays Center
Wednesday, March 2Brooklyn, NYBarclays Center
Saturday, March 5Long Island, NYNassau Coliseum
Sunday, March 6Long Island, NYNassau Coliseum
Thursday, March 10 (rescheduled from January)Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center
Friday, March 11 (rescheduled from January)Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center
Saturday, March 19Fargo, NDFARGODOME
Tuesday, March 22St. Paul, MNXcel Energy Center
Wednesday, March 23St. Paul, MNXcel Energy Center
Saturday, March 26Des Moines, IAWells Fargo Arena
Sunday, March 27Lincoln, NEPinnacle Bank Arena
Wednesday, March 30St. Louis, MOEnterprise Center
Friday, April 1Indianapolis, INBankers Life Fieldhouse
Saturday, April 2Milwaukee, WIFiserv Forum
Tuesday, April 5Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel Arena
Friday, April 8Knoxville, TNThompson-Boling Arena
Saturday, April 9Lexington, KYRupp Arena
Tuesday, April 12Columbus, OHSchottenstein Center
Wednesday, April 13Hershey, PAGIANT Center
Saturday, April 16Louisville, KYKFC Yum! Center
Tuesday, April 19Greensboro, NCGreensboro Coliseum
Wednesday, April 20Columbia, SCColonial Life Arena
Saturday, April 23Jacksonville, FLVystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sunday, April 24Tampa, FLAmalie Arena
Wednesday, April 27Orlando, FLAmway Arena
Thursday, April 28Miami, FLAmericanAirlines Arena
TBD (postponed from March 9)Montreal, QCBell Centre
TBD (postponed from March 10)Montreal, QCBell Centre
TBD (postponed from March 12)Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
TBD (postponed from March 13)Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
