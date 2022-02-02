Elton John Returns to Farewell Tour After COVID Recovery

Elton John’s most recent COVID-related touring pause was thankfully a very brief one. The Rocket Man singer was back on stage over the weekend...

Elton John’s most recent COVID-related touring pause was thankfully a very brief one. The Rocket Man singer was back on stage over the weekend in Arkansas, performing on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour just days after postponing two Dallas concerts after testing positive for COVID-19 himself.

The 74-year old singer performed on Saturday in North Little Rock, then Sunday in Oklahoma City and Tuesday in Kansas City, back to full speed after the brief pause that followed his COVID case that caused January 25 and 26 shows at American Airlines Center to be postponed.

Those Dallas performances have already been rescheduled, appearing on the singer’s website for March 10 and 11.

What a great night @tmobilecenter in Arkansas City! Thank you to everyone who came down – you were all amazing 😍 📸: @bengibsonphoto pic.twitter.com/uQuUPKTwfp — Elton John (@eltonofficial) February 2, 2022

While those shows found new dates, other dates were postponed this week due to COVID, as some March performances in Canada were taken off the calendar due to ongoing restrictions on public gatherings north of the border. Those dates, which are not yet rescheduled, were for Montreal’s Bell Center on March 9 and 10 and T0r0nto’s Scotiabank Arena on March 12 and 13.

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has been in the works for several years, having launched well before the pandemic, only to be repeatedly postponed as circumstances changed. The current run of North American performances had initially been planned for 2020, while some shows have already been pushed back into 2023.

The full touring schedule is available at his website. Details for the current leg of Farewell Yellow Brick Road are below.

Most shows are sold out, but tickets for Elton John’s upcoming concerts are widely available on resale platforms.

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Upcoming Shows