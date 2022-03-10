Pamela Anderson to Make Broadway Debut in Chicago

Pamela Anderson will be giving her regards to Broadway, joining the cast of Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre in April. The actress, perhaps best...

Pamela Anderson will be giving her regards to Broadway, joining the cast of Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre in April. The actress, perhaps best known for her work as a lifeguard on TV’s Baywatch and films including Barb Wire, will play the role of Roxie Hart in an eight week limited engagement from April 12 through June 5.

“I have always been a huge fan of Bob Fosse’s and Gwen Verdon’s work. Ann Reinking, too,” says Anderson. “Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled. Performing Fosse, you don’t have time to get in your head. You can’t dance, sing, and think at the same time. There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it’s all about the work. Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me.”

Chicago is one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history, having opened as a revival in 1996 after initially running on Broadway from 1975-77. Its current run surpassed Cats as the second longest-running show in November 2014, at 7,486. It trails only Phantom of the Opera, which has been open since 1988. It is based on a 1926 play that tells the story of two vaudeville performers charged with murdering their respective lovers, who rival for the media spotlight while their trials approach. It captured the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 1997, with Bebe Neuwirth

The role of Roxie, one of the performers and aspiring stars, has been something of a celebrity magnet over the years. Others to have performed the part on Broadway include Liza Minnelli, Christie Brinkley, Bebe Neuwirth, Brandy Norwood, Brooke Shields, Ashlee Simpson, Rumer Willis, and Mel B. Renee Zellweger performed the role in the 2002 film version of the musical.

After initially rising to fame as a model and Playboy centerfold, Anderson had a minor role on the sitcom Home Improvement before co-starring with David Hasslehoff on Baywatch for five seasons. A Netflix movie about the stealing and subsequent internet publication of a sex tape with Anderson and then-husband Tommy Lee – Pam & Tommy – was released earlier this year.

The role of Roxie Hart is currently being performed on Broadway by Charlotte d’Amboise.

