Willie Nelson & Friends Announce Star-Studded Outlaw Festival Tour
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours March 22, 2022 Dave Clark 0
A star-studded lineup of country favorites will be joining Willie Nelson on the newly announced Outlaw Music Festival Tour in 2022. The tour will span more than 20 dates across the U.S. from June through September, with the lineup varying at each stop along the way. The legendary “Outlaw Country” pioneer will be joined by Willie Nelson & Family, Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War and Treaty, Brittney Spencer, Particle Kid, and others on the tour.
“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again” says Willie Nelson, who has brought the Outlaw Music Festival on tour for several years, including his return to the road in 2021 following the COVID pause.
Tickets for the Outlaw Music Festival tour are on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, March 25. Presale tickets for the dates begin on Tuesday, with Citi cardmembers able to access tickets beginning at 10 a.m. local time to each venue. Other presale opportunities from venues and promoter groups are likely as well.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis will host the opening date on the tour June 24, with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charley Crockett and Brittney Spencer in support. The final date is scheduled for Philadelphia’s Waterfront Music Pavilion on September 23, with Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Larkin Poe and Spencer joining at that stop. In between, other venues include Pavilion at Star Lake (Pittsburgh, PA), Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien, NY), PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC), Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater (Bridgeport, CT), and Merriweather Post Pavilion (Columbia, MD).
The full run of dates and who is scheduled to perform at each is included below.
The Outlaw Music Festival Tour Ticket Links
Outlaw Music Festival tickets at Ticketmaster
Outlaw Music Festival tickets at AXS
Outlaw Music Festival tickets at SeatGeek
Outlaw Music Festival tickets at StubHub
Outlaw Music Festival tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Link
Outlaw Music Festival tickets at TicketNetwork
Outlaw Music Festival tickets at TicketSmarter
Outlaw Music Festival tickets at TickPick
Outlaw Music Festival tickets at Vivid Seats
The Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates
Fri Jun 24 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer
Sat Jun 25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer
Sun Jun 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer
Fri Jul 1 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell
Sat Jul 2 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Brothers Osborn, Charley Crockett, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell
Fri Jul 29 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe
Sat Jul 30 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe
Sun Jul 31 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe
Fri Aug 12 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, The War and Treaty
Sat Aug 13 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center
Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, The War and Treaty
Sun Aug 14 – Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, The War and Treaty
Fri Sep 9 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe
Sat Sep 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe
Sun Sep 11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer
Tue Sep 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer
Fri Sep 16 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer
Sat Sep 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Zach Bryan, Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer
Sun Sep 18 –Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC
Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer
Fri Sep 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family, Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.