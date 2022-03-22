Willie Nelson & Friends Announce Star-Studded Outlaw Festival Tour

A star-studded lineup of country favorites will be joining Willie Nelson on the newly announced Outlaw Music Festival Tour in 2022. The tour will...

A star-studded lineup of country favorites will be joining Willie Nelson on the newly announced Outlaw Music Festival Tour in 2022. The tour will span more than 20 dates across the U.S. from June through September, with the lineup varying at each stop along the way. The legendary “Outlaw Country” pioneer will be joined by Willie Nelson & Family, Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War and Treaty, Brittney Spencer, Particle Kid, and others on the tour.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again” says Willie Nelson, who has brought the Outlaw Music Festival on tour for several years, including his return to the road in 2021 following the COVID pause.

Tickets for the Outlaw Music Festival tour are on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, March 25. Presale tickets for the dates begin on Tuesday, with Citi cardmembers able to access tickets beginning at 10 a.m. local time to each venue. Other presale opportunities from venues and promoter groups are likely as well.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis will host the opening date on the tour June 24, with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charley Crockett and Brittney Spencer in support. The final date is scheduled for Philadelphia’s Waterfront Music Pavilion on September 23, with Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Larkin Poe and Spencer joining at that stop. In between, other venues include Pavilion at Star Lake (Pittsburgh, PA), Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien, NY), PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC), Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater (Bridgeport, CT), and Merriweather Post Pavilion (Columbia, MD).

The full run of dates and who is scheduled to perform at each is included below.

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates

Fri Jun 24 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer

Sat Jun 25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer

Sun Jun 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer

Fri Jul 1 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell

Sat Jul 2 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Brothers Osborn, Charley Crockett, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell

Fri Jul 29 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe

Sat Jul 30 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe

Sun Jul 31 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe

Fri Aug 12 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, The War and Treaty

Sat Aug 13 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center

Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, The War and Treaty

Sun Aug 14 – Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, The War and Treaty

Fri Sep 9 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe

Sat Sep 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe

Sun Sep 11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Willie Nelson & Family, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer

Tue Sep 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer

Fri Sep 16 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer

Sat Sep 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Zach Bryan, Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer

Sun Sep 18 –Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC

Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer

Fri Sep 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family, Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer