Dodgers-Reds By Far Highest-Price MLB Opening Day Game

If fans are going to hold the lockout and delayed Opening Day against Major League Baseball, it doesn’t appear to be applying to the...

If fans are going to hold the lockout and delayed Opening Day against Major League Baseball, it doesn’t appear to be applying to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are seeing – by a wide margin – the highest prices paid for tickets to their home opener. According to data from Ticket Club, the April 14 opener at Chavez Ravine is seeing an average sold ticket price of $323, more than a hundred greater than the second-hottest opener, Colorado at Texas.

Baseball gets its 2022 season underway today, with the Chicago Cubs hosting the Milwaukee Brewers at 2:20 p.m. That contest will see the opening pitch on the new year, a week after the league had initially planned on opening, with the delay coming after a labor dispute with players. It is one of seven openers on the day, with Minnesota’s pushed back to Friday, which has another eight season openers on the slate.

According to Ticket Club sales data, 14 of the 30 Opening Day contests have an average ticket price of above $100, with only Boston at New York ($203) and Colorado at Texas ($218) above $200. Defending champion Atlanta has its Thursday night opener against Cincinnati seeing an average sold ticket price of $123.

At the other end of the spectrum, four teams are currently seeing prices for their home openers at less than $75 average, though the lowest is the Mariners at Twins game ($58) that wasn’t originally a home opener until the weather delay of Thursday’s game made it one in the last 24 hours. Baltimore at Oakland ($64), Philadelphia at Miami ($69) and Baltimore at Tampa Bay ($74) have all been Opening Day contests from the start – or at least from when the league was able to come to a labor agreement with its players and get the schedule set.

The full ranking of each Opening Day game and its average ticket price paid is below:

Major League Baseball Opening Day – Average Sold Ticket Prices

Data from Ticket Club – prices reflect all fees charged to buyers. Links go to each game’s ticket page on TicketClub.com – free memberships are available for TicketNews readers, and TicketNews may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase tickets there or after clicking any of the links below.

