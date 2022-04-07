LATEST
Dodgers-Reds By Far Highest-Price MLB Opening Day Game

If fans are going to hold the lockout and delayed Opening Day against Major League Baseball, it doesn’t appear to be applying to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are seeing – by a wide margin – the highest prices paid for tickets to their home opener. According to data from Ticket Club, the April 14 opener at Chavez Ravine is seeing an average sold ticket price of $323, more than a hundred greater than the second-hottest opener, Colorado at Texas.

Baseball gets its 2022 season underway today, with the Chicago Cubs hosting the Milwaukee Brewers at 2:20 p.m. That contest will see the opening pitch on the new year, a week after the league had initially planned on opening, with the delay coming after a labor dispute with players. It is one of seven openers on the day, with Minnesota’s pushed back to Friday, which has another eight season openers on the slate.

According to Ticket Club sales data, 14 of the 30 Opening Day contests have an average ticket price of above $100, with only Boston at New York ($203) and Colorado at Texas ($218) above $200. Defending champion Atlanta has its Thursday night opener against Cincinnati seeing an average sold ticket price of $123.

At the other end of the spectrum, four teams are currently seeing prices for their home openers at less than $75 average, though the lowest is the Mariners at Twins game ($58) that wasn’t originally a home opener until the weather delay of Thursday’s game made it one in the last 24 hours. Baltimore at Oakland ($64), Philadelphia at Miami ($69) and Baltimore at Tampa Bay ($74) have all been Opening Day contests from the start – or at least from when the league was able to come to a labor agreement with its players and get the schedule set.

The full ranking of each Opening Day game and its average ticket price paid is below:

Major League Baseball Opening Day – Average Sold Ticket Prices

GameAverage Ticket Price
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers | April 14 – 7:10 p.m.$323
Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers | April 11 – 3:05 p.m.$218
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees | April 8 – 1:05 p.m.$203
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals | April 7 – 3:15 p.m.$185
Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets | April 15 – 1:10 p.m.$174
Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres | April 14 – 5:10 p.m.$167
Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants | April 8 – 1:35 p.m.$163
Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox | April 15 – 2:10 p.m.$161
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies | April 8 – 2:10 p.m.$140
New York Mets at Washington Nationals | April 7 – 7:05 p.m.$139
Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves | April 7 – 8:08 p.m.$123
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers | April 8 – 1:10 p.m.$118
Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds | April 12 – 4:10 p.m.$109
Oakland Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies | April 8 – 3:05 p.m.$104
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers | April 14 – 4:14 p.m.$99
Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays | April 8 – 7:07 p.m.$96
Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles | April 11 – 3:05 p.m.$95
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels | April 7 – 6:38 p.m.$92
San Francisco Giants at Cleveland Guardians | April 16 – 6:10 p.m.$91
Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros | April 18 – 7:10 p.m.$90
Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox | April 12 – 3:10 p.m.$90
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs | April 7 – 1:20 p.m.$89
San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks | April 7 – 6:40 p.m.$81
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates | April 12 – 4:12 p.m.$78
Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners | April 15 – 6:42 p.m.$75
Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals | April 7 – 3:10 p.m.$75
Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays | April 8 – 3:10 p.m.$74
Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins | April 14 – 6:40 p.m.$69
Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics | April 18 – 6:40 p.m.$64
Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins | April 8 – 3:10 p.m.$58

