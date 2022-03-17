Major League Baseball Opening Day Schedules Set After Lockout Delay

With Spring Training open, Major League Baseball is officially on its way to being prepared for the 2022 season, with Opening Day less than...

With Spring Training open, Major League Baseball is officially on its way to being prepared for the 2022 season, with Opening Day less than a month away. The lengthy lockout means that the start of the regular season is a hair later than it would have originally been, but only by about one week – April 7 rather than March 31.

Opening Day this year will kick off with one of the game’s signature rivalries, as the Boston Red Sox head to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx in the day’s opener. Midwestern neighbors Chicago and Milwaukee also face off in an early game on April 7 at the venerable Wrigley Field. In total, 18 teams open their seasons on April 7, with the day capped by the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves hosting the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park. The other 12 clubs get their seasons underway on April 8, including the lone franchise in Canada as the Toronto Blue Jays welcome the Texas Rangers to Rogers Centre.

The later opening will be made up for by pushing back the final day of the regular season by three days to October 5, as well as scheduling a larger than usual number of double-headers throughout the year.

After the initial rush of Opening Day games, teams that had been on the road to start the year will have their home openers in some smaller bursts. Baltimore and Texas will open their ballparks on April 8, with the White Sox, Reds, and Pirates hosting games a day later. April 14 and 15 see four home openers each, including the oldest ballpark in operation (Fenway Park in Boston) on April 15. The last two teams to have their Opening Day are the Oakland Athletics and defending American League Pennant winners the Houston Astros, who both have their home openers on April 18, having played their first three series’ of the year from the visiting dugout.

Many teams do not offer tickets to their home openers in single-game format, instead requiring Opening Day tickets to be purchased as part of season ticket or other multi-game packages. The full slate of Opening Day games across Major League Baseball’s 30 franchises are available below

Opening Day Schedules – Major League Baseball 2022

April 7, 2022 MLB Home Openers

New York Yankees Yankee Stadium Opening Day vs. Boston Red Sox | 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs Wrigley Field Opening Day vs. Milwaukee Brewers | 1:20 p.m.

Kansas City Royals Kauffman Stadium Opening Day vs. Cleveland Guardians | 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota Twins Target Field Opening Day vs. Seattle Mariners | 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals Busch Stadium Opening Day vs. Pittsburgh Pirates | 3:15 p.m.

Washington Nationals Nationals Park Opening Day vs. New York Mets | 4:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels Angel Stadium Opening Day vs. Houston Astros | 6:38 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks Chase Field Opening Day vs. San Diego Padres | 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta Braves Truist Park Opening Day vs. Cincinnati Reds | 7:20 p.m.

April 8, 2022 MLB Home Openers

Detroit Tigers Comerica Park Opening Day vs. Chicago White Sox | 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco Giants Oracle Park Opening Day vs. Miami Marlins | 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies Citizens Bank Park Opening Day vs. Oakland Athletics | 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays Tropicana Field Opening Day vs. Baltimore Orioles | 3:10 p.m.

Colorado Rockies Coors Field Opening Day vs. Los Angeles Dodgers | 6:10 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays Rogers Centre Opening Day vs. Texas Rangers | 7:07 p.m.

April 11, 2022 Home Openers

Baltimore Orioles Camden Yards Opening Day vs. Milwaukee Brewers | 3:05 p.m.

Texas Rangers Globe Life Field Opening Day vs. Colorado Rockies | 3:05 p.m.

April 12, 2022 Home Openers



Chicago White Sox Guaranteed Rate Field Opening Day vs. Seattle Mariners | 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds Great American Ballpark Opening Day vs. Cleveland Guardians | 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates PNC Park Opening Day vs. Chicago Cubs | 4:12 p.m.

April 14, 2022 Home Openers

Milwaukee Brewers American Family Field Opening Day vs. St. Louis Cardinals | 4:12 p.m.

San Diego Padres Petco Park Opening Day vs. Atlanta Braves | 5:10 p.m.

Miami Marlins LoanDepot Park Opening Day vs. Philadelphia Phillies | 7:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers Dodger Stadium Opening Day vs. Cincinnati Reds | 7:10 p.m.

April 15, 2022

New York Mets Citi Field Opening Day vs. Arizona Diamondbacks | 1:10 p.m.

Boston Red Sox Fenway Park Opening Day vs. Minnesota Twins | 2:10 p.m.

Seattle Mariners T-Mobile Park Opening Day vs. Houston Astros | 6:42 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians Progressive Field Opening Day vs. San Francisco Giants | 7:10 p.m.

April 18

Oakland Athletics RingCentral Coliseum Opening Day vs. Baltimore Orioles | 6:40 p.m.

Houston Astros Minute Maid Park Opening Day vs. Los Angeles Angels | 7:10 p.m.