Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, and P!nk to Headline Ohana Festival
Eddie Vedder announced himself among the headliners for his sixth annual Ohana Fest, which is scheduled to return from September 30-October 2 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California. The Pearl Jam front man will be joined as headliner by Stevie Nicks and P!nk, while the rest of the festival slate is populated by artists including Jack White, Khurangbin, St. Vincent, and many more.
Tickets went on sale for Ohana 2022 last week, and are available now. Ohana Festival ticket prices start at $159 plus fees for a single day general admission pass, with single day VIP costing $499 plus fees. Three day passes are $450 plus fees for GA, and $1,399 for VIP, with a $9,950 “Ultimate VIP+ Experience” pass for two open for those who wish to have amenities like a stay at the Waldorf Astoria as part of their festival experience. It should be noted that all VIP options are currently available only through resale marketplaces, though there are waitlists through the event.
Ohana Festival was founded by Vedder in 2016. In the past, event has featured performances from artists including Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, Mumford & Sons, and Jack Johnson. After the 2020 event was wiped out due to COVID, the 2021 return saw Kings of Leon, Vedder, and Pearl Jam featured as headliners over its three night run, with Brandi Carlile, My Morning Jacket, and others featured. A portion of the event proceeds for 2022 will benefit charities including the Doheny State Beach Foundation, San Onofre Parks Foundation, Surfrider Foundation – South OC Chapter, WSL PURE, Unidos South OC, Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust, Rob Machado Foundation, Everytown Gun Control, Music Preserves, and Sea Legacy, among others.
