Rising K-Pop Stars Stray Kids Plan MANIAC World Tour

The Stray Kids, fresh off their mini-album ODDINARY’s March stint atop the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, have announced plans for their second World Tour. The MANIAC World Tour includes several North American shows. The 7-city run is scheduled to launch over the summer.

Tickets are on sale beginning Friday, April 22 at 3 p.m. (Pacific) for the shows, which begin on June 29 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The group will then perform at Chicago’s United Center (July 1), Atlanta’s State Farm Arena (July 3), Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena (July 6), LA’s Kia Forum (July 9), Oakland’s Oakland Arena (July 12), and Climate Change Arena in Seattle (July 14).

The eight-member South Korean group consisting of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N saw the music video for ODDINARY rack up more than 5 million views on YouTube within ten hours of its launch, crossing 50 million viewers in two weeks. They are part of a rising tide of K-Pop groups gaining traction outside of their traditional market in Korea, as BTS paved the way.

Stray Kids MANIAC World Tour – U.S. Dates

Wed Jun 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Jul 01 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Jul 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sat Jul 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Jul 12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thu Jul 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena