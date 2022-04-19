Rising K-Pop Stars Stray Kids Plan MANIAC World Tour
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours April 18, 2022 Dave Clark 0
The Stray Kids, fresh off their mini-album ODDINARY’s March stint atop the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, have announced plans for their second World Tour. The MANIAC World Tour includes several North American shows. The 7-city run is scheduled to launch over the summer.
Stray Kids(스트레이 키즈)
2nd World Tour “MANIAC” in North America
POSTER
Ticket Open
2022.04.22 (FRI) 3PM (Local Time)https://t.co/JjF0JwYkr7 #StrayKids #스트레이키즈#2ndWorldTour_MANIAC#ODDINARY#MANIAC #MANIAC_SKZ#YouMakeStrayKidsStay pic.twitter.com/dnqq1tLU9S
— Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids) April 18, 2022
Tickets are on sale beginning Friday, April 22 at 3 p.m. (Pacific) for the shows, which begin on June 29 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The group will then perform at Chicago’s United Center (July 1), Atlanta’s State Farm Arena (July 3), Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena (July 6), LA’s Kia Forum (July 9), Oakland’s Oakland Arena (July 12), and Climate Change Arena in Seattle (July 14).
The eight-member South Korean group consisting of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N saw the music video for ODDINARY rack up more than 5 million views on YouTube within ten hours of its launch, crossing 50 million viewers in two weeks. They are part of a rising tide of K-Pop groups gaining traction outside of their traditional market in Korea, as BTS paved the way.
Stray Kids Ticket Links
Stray Kids tickets at Ticketmaster
Stray Kids tickets at AXS
Stray Kids tickets at Event Tickets Center
Stray Kids tickets at SeatGeek
Stray Kids tickets at StubHub
Stray Kids tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Stray Kids tickets at TicketSmarter
Stray Kids tickets at Vivid Seats
Stray Kids MANIAC World Tour – U.S. Dates
Wed Jun 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Fri Jul 01 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Jul 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sat Jul 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Tue Jul 12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Thu Jul 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.