Broadway Announces Continued Mask Requirements Through End of June

Masks will remain a requirement at all 41 Broadway venues in New York for at least another month, according to The Broadway League. The extension will keep face masks a requirement through at least June 30, though the requirement that all patrons show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 ended at the beginning of May – though individual shows may still require it.

“We’re thrilled that nearly a quarter of a million people are attending Broadway shows weekly in this exciting spring season,” says Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway league. “As always, the safety and security of our cast, crew, and audience has been our top priority. By maintaining our audience masking requirement through at least the month of June, we intend to continue that track record of safety for all, despite the Omicron subvariants.”

Broadway has maintained strict face mask requirements for all shows since it reopened last summer after the lengthy halt on performances due to the pandemic. There had also been a requirement in place across all venues for proof of vaccination. Hopes have been high that the mask requirement would be dropped soon, but rising case numbers in the city and beyond have put those plans on hold.

According to statistics published at NYC.gov, the 7-day average of cases in the city has risen to 4078 as of mid-May – more than six times the average from late February when the massive initial surge caused by the emergence of the Omicron variant subsided. Hospitalization numbers have also trended upwards, but at much shallower level – and deaths attributed to the virus have remained essentially flat.

Grosses have remained stable amid the uptick in cases, with a total of $31 million taken in for the week ending May 15, according to TBL. Four of the previous five weeks have all seen grosses above $30 million, a total only seen twice in 2021 during the initial stage of reopening, and not yet achieved in 2022 until the $34.7 million taken in for the week ending April 17 – a high on the season thus far.

