Top flight soccer clubs featured in the U.S. matches

Nation’s soccer scene welcomes the biggest football clubs of Europe in mid-summer. Held in the state since 2015, and bringing together sports and entertainment,...

Nation’s soccer scene welcomes the biggest football clubs of Europe in mid-summer. Held in the state since 2015, and bringing together sports and entertainment, the Florida Cup expands to the FC Series this year, hosting numerous matches across the country. English Premier League’s two powerful opponents Arsenal and Chelsea FC – the latter is the champion of the 2021 UEFA Champions League, as well – will meet at the Clash of Nations tour of the FC Series. The match takes place at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium, on July 23. Tickets are available from the links below.

Prior to Europe’s two rivals’ game, Chelsea will play against Club América, winners of a record 13 titles in Mexico’s top league, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, on July 16. It is going to be followed by a visit to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina where they take on Charlotte FC, the new MLS expansion club, on July 20. Tickets to Las Vegas and Charlotte matches go on sale May 25.

Apart from the FC Series, USA Cup hosts two giants, Manchester City against Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on July 23. It will mark the first soccer match at the Green Bay Packers’ home stadium, and both Man City and Bayern’s first trip to the U.S since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to Bayern, on July 20, Manchester City takes on Club America at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Likewise, Bayern first plays against D.C. United at Audi Field in Washington D.C on July 20.

Barcelona FC is another high-profile club that is going to visit the nation, who will play two friendlies against Inter Miami CF and the New York Red Bulls, on July 16 and July 30, respectively.

🇺🇸 FC Barcelona return to the United States this summer to play two friendlies against Inter Miami CF and the New York Red Bulls — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 19, 2022

A complete FC Series match schedule can be found below:

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Chelsea FC (England) vs. Club América (Mexico) | Time TBD (Evening)

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Public sale starts 5/25

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

Arsenal FC (England) vs. Orlando City SC (USA) | Time TBD (Evening)

Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

On sale

Chelsea FC (England) vs. Charlotte FC (USA) | Time TBD (Evening)

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Public sale starts 5/25

SATURDAY, JULY 23 – FLORIDA CUP

Arsenal FC (England) vs. Chelsea FC (England) | Time TBD (Evening)

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

On sale

2022 US Soccer Ticket Links:

2022 US soccer tickets at Ticketmaster (FC Series)

2022 US soccer tickets at SeatGeek

2022 US soccer tickets at StubHub

2022 US soccer tickets at Ticket Club

2022 US soccer tickets at TicketNetwork

2022 US soccer tickets at TicketSmarter

2022 US soccer tickets at Vivid Seats