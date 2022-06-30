Auto-Pricing Leader Broker Genius Announces Rebrand to Automatiq

Broker Genius announced it will no longer do business under that name, shifting gears and re-branding to Automatiq, announced in a press release Wednesday....

Broker Genius announced it will no longer do business under that name, shifting gears and re-branding to Automatiq, announced in a press release Wednesday. The brand identity shift is intended to convey the updated offering it brings to clients following its 2020 merger with Seat Scouts.

“Unifying our brands under the Automatiq umbrella will help clarify to the industry that we are one company with two best-in-class product offerings – Uptick and Sync,” says Sam Sherman, CEO at Automatiq, who was founder and CEO of Broker Genius. “This milestone represents our continued focus on leading the ticket resale industry in automation by continuing to innovate and invest in our products and services to give our customers the competitive advantage they need to win in the market.”

Uptick was the signature product of Broker Genius, while Sync came from Seat Scouts. Uptick is a dynamic ticket pricing technology that the company says enables ticket resale businesses to deploy criteria-based pricing strategies designed to maximize revenue and increase scale. Sync provides scalable inventory distribution to power the fulfillment side of the business.

“The launch of Automatiq is a major milestone that signifies our shared vision of a full suite of best-in-class products for ticket resellers,” says Drew Gainor, Chief Product Officer at Automatiq who was previously CEO of SeatScouts prior to its acquisition by Broker Genius. “We are excited to continue building our next-generation platform which will provide our customers with an even more seamless experience backed by the most modern cloud offering.”

Prior to their merger, Broker Genius and Seat Scouts had been involved in litigation over the similarities between their product offerings, one of many lawsuits brought by Broker Genius to protect its pricing product.

The full press release regarding the rebranding and launch of Automatiq is available here.

Last Updated on June 29, 2022 by Dave Clark