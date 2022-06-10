Juneteenth Concert Set for Hollywood Bowl and CNN Broadcast

The famous Hollywood Bowl hosts “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” event which is going to reach a wide audience over the capacity of...

The famous Hollywood Bowl hosts “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” event which is going to reach a wide audience over the capacity of the venue via CNN’s live broadcast on June 19. Produced by Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment, the inaugural celebration concert features Black artists and musicians of different genres ranging from R&B, hip-hop, country to jazz, pop, and classical. Whereas the tickets to the concert are available on the website of the venue or the links below, it will also air live on CNN on June 19 at 8pmET for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels” or CNNgo where available.

The lineup of celebration includes Khalid, Yolanda Adams, Anthony Hamilton, Billy Porter, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jhené Aiko, Killer Mike, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Michelle Williams, Mickey Guyton, Robert Glasper, and The Roots.

A 68-piece all-Black symphony orchestra “The Re-Collective Orchestra” will also play at the event under the conduct of Thomas Wilkins and Derrick Hodge, marking as the first black orchestra to perform on Hollywood Bowl’s stage in its 100-year history. Questlove and Adam Blackstone are the musical directors of the evening.

Commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the nation, Juneteenth will celebrate its 157th year on June 19, 2022; however, its first celebration as a federal holiday dates only back to 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on June 17. Protests against racism which manifested itself upon George Floyd’s death in 2020 were considered to serve as accelerating motives for the process of federal recognition of Juneteenth.

In a statement, Shawn Gee, president of Live Nation Urban, said: “This is the most important event we’ve ever produced at Live Nation Urban. It’s a moment to celebrate and reflect on Black independence and the Black experience. It’s also a moment to raise awareness and shine light on the miles we still need to travel to true equity. We hope to see you there.”

Chris Licht, chairman-CEO of CNN Worldwide, stated that they were thrilled CNN was broadcasting that historic event for their viewers across the globe to celebrate and understand the significance of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom Ticket Links

Juneteenth concert tickets at Hollywood Bowl

Juneteenth concert tickets at StubHub

Juneteenth concert tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Juneteenth concert tickets at TicketNetwork

Juneteenth concert tickets at TicketSmarter

Juneteenth concert tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on June 10, 2022 by Dave Clark