Lamb Of God Announce The Omens Tour in Support of New Album
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours June 7, 2022 Dave Clark 0
Lamb of God have announced a new album – Omens – and plans to tour in support of it this year, supported by several acts along the way. The first single of the album is on the way this week, with the album scheduled to be released in October. Tour dates in support of the new work begin in September, with Killswitch Engage along for the entire run of shows, while Baroness, Suicide Silence, Motionless in White, Fit For An Autopsy, and Spiritbox are along for portions.
“Two decades ago, Lamb of God, along with Killswitch Engage, were a part of a new wave of American heavy metal music,” says Mark Morton. “Our scene grew from a small, loosely connected network of underground shows in basements and warehouses, into a global phenomenon that helped define an entire generation of modern heavy metal. We are thrilled to announce The Omens Tour, which celebrates not only the perseverance and impact of that original movement, but also the creativity and originality of the bands that it influenced. Heavy metal is alive and well. The Omens Tour proudly showcases the depth and diversity of our scene. This is not a tour to miss.”
Tickets for Lamb of God tour dates are on sale this week, beginning with presales on Tuesday and on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, June 10.
The Omen tour dates kick off on September 9 with a stop at Coney Island in Brooklyn, with shows in Atlanta (Coca Cola Roxy), Boston (MGM Music Hall at Fenway), Denver (Fillmore Auditorium), Fresno (Selland Arena), Phoenix (Arizona Federal Theater), Albuquerque (Isleta Amphitheatre), and Houston (713 Music Hall) along the way before it wraps on October 20 with a show at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX.
Omens is available for pre-order at Pre-order link: https://lamb-of-god.lnk.to/Omens. Links for tickets to their tour dates and full schedule as announced are available below:
Lamb of God Ticket Links
Lamb of God tickets at AXS
Lamb of God tickets at SeatGeek
Lamb of God tickets at StubHub
Lamb of God tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership
Lamb of God tickets at Ticketmaster
Lamb of God tickets at TicketNetwork
Lamb of God tickets at Ticket Smarter
Lamb of God tickets at Vivid Seats
Lamb of God Tour Dates
w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence
Sep 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island
Sep 10 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sep 11 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Music Festival
Sep 13 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater
Sep 14 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
Sep 16 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
Sep 17 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Sep 18 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sep 21 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sep 23 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence
Sep 24 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sep 25 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill
Sep 26 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sep 30 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy
Oct 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great SaltAir
Oct 02 – Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park*
Oct 04 – Fresno, CA – Selland Arena
Oct 07 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival *No Fit For An Autopsy
w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy
Oct 09 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*
Oct 10 – Kent (Seattle), WA – Accesso ShoWare Center
Oct 11 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy
Oct 13 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
Oct 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theater
Oct 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Oct 16 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
Oct 18 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum
Oct 19 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Oct 20 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.