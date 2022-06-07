Lamb Of God Announce The Omens Tour in Support of New Album

Lamb of God have announced a new album – Omens – and plans to tour in support of it this year, supported by several...

Lamb of God have announced a new album – Omens – and plans to tour in support of it this year, supported by several acts along the way. The first single of the album is on the way this week, with the album scheduled to be released in October. Tour dates in support of the new work begin in September, with Killswitch Engage along for the entire run of shows, while Baroness, Suicide Silence, Motionless in White, Fit For An Autopsy, and Spiritbox are along for portions.

“Two decades ago, Lamb of God, along with Killswitch Engage, were a part of a new wave of American heavy metal music,” says Mark Morton. “Our scene grew from a small, loosely connected network of underground shows in basements and warehouses, into a global phenomenon that helped define an entire generation of modern heavy metal. We are thrilled to announce The Omens Tour, which celebrates not only the perseverance and impact of that original movement, but also the creativity and originality of the bands that it influenced. Heavy metal is alive and well. The Omens Tour proudly showcases the depth and diversity of our scene. This is not a tour to miss.”

Tickets for Lamb of God tour dates are on sale this week, beginning with presales on Tuesday and on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, June 10.

The Omen tour dates kick off on September 9 with a stop at Coney Island in Brooklyn, with shows in Atlanta (Coca Cola Roxy), Boston (MGM Music Hall at Fenway), Denver (Fillmore Auditorium), Fresno (Selland Arena), Phoenix (Arizona Federal Theater), Albuquerque (Isleta Amphitheatre), and Houston (713 Music Hall) along the way before it wraps on October 20 with a show at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX.

Omens is available for pre-order at Pre-order link: https://lamb-of-god.lnk.to/Omens. Links for tickets to their tour dates and full schedule as announced are available below:

Lamb of God Tour Dates

w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence

Sep 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island

Sep 10 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sep 11 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Music Festival

Sep 13 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

Sep 14 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Sep 16 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Sep 17 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sep 18 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 21 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep 23 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence

Sep 24 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep 25 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill

Sep 26 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep 30 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great SaltAir

Oct 02 – Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park*

Oct 04 – Fresno, CA – Selland Arena

Oct 07 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival *No Fit For An Autopsy

w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 09 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*

Oct 10 – Kent (Seattle), WA – Accesso ShoWare Center

Oct 11 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 13 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Oct 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theater

Oct 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Oct 16 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Oct 18 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

Oct 19 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Oct 20 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory