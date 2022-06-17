North American Host Cities for FIFA World Cup 2026 Revealed

The destinations for world football (soccer) fans for the summer of 2026 were determined on Thursday, as FIFA announced the host cities and stadiums...

The destinations for world football (soccer) fans for the summer of 2026 were determined on Thursday, as FIFA announced the host cities and stadiums for the World Cup. The event, which returns to North America for the first time since 1994, will be jointly hosted by the Canada, Mexico, and the United States, spread across 16 host cities – two in Canada, three in Mexico, and the remaining 11 in the United States.

For the 2026 event, 48 teams will participate in the tournament, rising from the 32 team configuration that has been in place since 1998 and will see its final run with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year. Sixty contests will be played in the united States, with Mexico and Canada hosting 10 each. The games from the quarterfinal knockout stage on will all be played in the United States.

In the United States, games will be hosted in New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium); Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium); Dallas (AT&T Stadium); San Francisco Bay Area (Levi’s Stadium); Miami (Hard Rock Stadium); Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium); Seattle (Lumen Field); Houston (NRG Stadium); Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field); Kansas City, Missouri (Arrowhead Stadium); and Boston (Gillette Stadium). In Mexico, host cities and stadiums are Guadalajara (Estadio Akron), Monterrey (Estadio BBVA Bancomer), and Mexico City (Estadio Azteca), while Canada will host games in Toronto (BMO Field) and Vancouver (BC Place).

“We congratulate the 16 FIFA World Cup Host Cities on their outstanding commitment and passion. Today is a historic day – for everyone in those cities and states, for FIFA, for Canada, the USA and Mexico who will put on the greatest show on Earth. We look forward to working together with them to deliver what will be an unprecedented FIFA World Cup and a game-changer as we strive to make football truly global,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“We were delighted by the unparalleled competitiveness of this selection process. We are extremely grateful not only to the 16 cities that have been selected, but also to the other six – with whom we look forward to continuing to engage and explore additional opportunities to welcome fans and participating teams. This has always been a FIFA World Cup of three countries, and that undoubtedly will have a tremendous impact on the whole region and the wider football community,” added FIFA Vice President and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani.

Ticketing information for the World Cup 2026 has yet to be announced – the FIFA website’s ticketing page simply states that “information regarding ticketing for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available in due course.” Many of the stadiums are under exclusive ticketing contracts with Ticketmaster/Live Nation, while AT&T Stadium is a SeatGeek building.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Links

FIFA World Cup ticket/hospitality packages

FIFA World Cup tickets at Event Tickets Center

FIFA World Cup tickets at SeatGeek

FIFA World Cup tickets at StubHub

FIFA World Cup tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

FIFA World Cup tickets at TicketNetwork

FIFA World Cup tickets at TicketSmarter

FIFA World Cup tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on June 17, 2022 by Dave Clark