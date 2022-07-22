Los Angeles Officials Detail Plans for 2028 Summer Olympics

Dates for the 2028 Olympic Games were officially announced by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC),...

Dates for the 2028 Olympic Games were officially announced by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, at a press conference held at the beginning of this week. Kicking off on July 14, the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games will be hosted at both the LA Coliseum and the SoFi Stadium at the same time. Running through July 30, they will be followed by the Paralympic Games between August 15-27.

2028 will mark the third time the city hosts the Games after 1932, the year the Coliseum was built for the event, and 1984. “Los Angeles is a special place for sport,” IOC executive Nicole Hoevertsz said in a statement during the press conference. “The confirmation of the Games dates now gives L.A. a firm deadline when it will need to be ready to welcome the world.”

The 2028 Olympics and Paralympics are expected to involve more than 800 events at 40 sports, lasting 3,000 hours of live competition which will bring 15,000 athletes to Los Angeles from all over the world.

A new construction plan is not on the agenda according to the statements by the Committee. The competitions will be held at existing venues such as Crpyto.com Arena, Pauley Pavilion, Dignity Health Sports Park, Microsoft Theater, LA Stadium at Hollywood Park, and more. “Sustainability and fiscal responsibility are core to the Games Plan. With infrastructure already in place, no new permanent venues are needed for the Games.” reads the statement on L.A. 2028 official website. See the full list of venues here.

“Here you will have 100% of the venues ready,” says IOC President Bach, “This allows you to concentrate, let’s say, on the Olympic spirit.”

UCLA campus is going to serve as the LA28 Athletes’ Village, and feature residence, dining, medical and training facilities.

The games are going to be broadcast in the United States by NBCUniversal, and full media rights of the Olympics belong to NBC. Company’s deal with the IOC is also extended to 2032.

Last Updated on July 22, 2022 by Dave Clark