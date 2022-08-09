Original Misfits, Alice Cooper & The Distillers Plan Halloween Show

A trio of legendary acts are set to take the stage at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, with The Original Misfits announcing a Halloween...

A trio of legendary acts are set to take the stage at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, with The Original Misfits announcing a Halloween show, joined by Alice Cooper and The Distillers. Scheduled for October 29, the show has tickets on sale availiable to the general public for Friday, August 12 – presales are already open.

Original MISFITS at Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas TX Sat Oct 29 w/ very special guest ALICE COOPER! Tix on sale Fri Aug 12 @ 10 am CT @ https://t.co/CsewoZlVsJ. Misfits Fiend pre-sale Tue Aug 9th 10am CT @ https://t.co/GdSXsgQNKe use password: texasisthereason pic.twitter.com/EBW2Cl5Tss — The Misfits (@themisfits) August 5, 2022

Consisting of singer/songwriter Glenn Danzig, bassist Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein on guitar, The Original Misfits will have a productive fall as they are also set to be the headliners of Riot Fest in Chicago on September 17, as well, along with My Chemical Romance and Nine Inch Nails. The Riot Fest will see The Original Misfits perform a special 40th anniversary full-album performance of their classic 1982 debut, Walk Among Us. The Halloween gig is going to mark the band’s only non-festival headline show of 2022.

The Misfits was established in 1977, and has experienced the phases of dissolution, reformation, and finally reunion as the Original Misfits since then. Glenn Danzig revealed about the band’s reunion in an interview with Kerrang! last year: “Eventually Jerry and I worked out a bunch of our differences and we decided that if we were going to do a reunion, we were going to do it now rather than later, while we’re still young and vital and can still go crazy and run around a stage.”

The shock-rock legend Alice Cooper, on the other hand, plans his fall tour which starts on September 7, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and visits 19 cities until wrapping up in Las Vegas on October 8 before the Halloween show.

He has recently commented on Gene Simmons’ claim that rock is dead in an interview with LA Weekly, stating, “Gene Simmons said rock is dead but I think he was talking financially. I think there are kids in garages right now learning Guns N’ Roses, learning Aerosmith, learning Alice, learning Ozzy… Young 16-year-old kids rocking, just rocking. That’s healthy. That’s really healthy. I don’t think rock is ever gonna die.”

Californian punk rockers The Distillers, reunited a few years back after a 12-year hiatus, will be on stage, too, with current members; Brody Dalle, lead vocals, guitar; Ryan Sinn on bass and backing vocals; Andy Granelli on drums and Tony “Bradley” Bevilacqua on lead guitar, backing vocals.

Last Updated on August 11, 2022 by Dave Clark