Fans Furious After Ed Sheeran NZ Gig Cancelled Unexpectedly

Early this year, Ed Sheeran announced his + – = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour) would make it to New Zealand in February 2023, then he added an extra show for February 1 ahead of February 2nd’s concert which was set to be hosted by Sky Stadium in Wellington, since the gig was sold out. However, three months after the announcement, he cancelled the first show of his New Zealand tour, and fans are unhappy with the decision.

In a statement on promoter Frontier Touring’s website, the reason for the cancellation is explained by “on-going uncertainties affecting a number of different variables with global touring”.

While tickets to February 1 concert are announced to be refunded in full by Ticketek within 30 working days, ticket holders are also offered with an option to purchase from “a limited pool of reserved tickets” to Sheeran’s show the next night, which is at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on February 2. Or, those who are affected by cancellation and can travel to country’s another city Auckland, are offered to receive a 50% discount to the February 11 concert at Eden Park.

Frontier Touring says both offers are available from 1pm on Tuesday, September 27 until 1pm on Friday, October 21, but “strictly while tickets remain”.

Sheeran’s show in the capital Wellington the following night on February 2, as well as Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth concerts, is still going ahead as planned.

“The decision is not one that has been made lightly,” reads a statement on Ticketek’s website. “We are very much looking forward to presenting this tour and do not foresee any problems with the remaining dates.” Ticket holders are said to be provided with further information.

Ticket holders of the cancelled show reacted to the decision with disappointment, having arranged annual leave, accommodation and ferry tickets or specifically having paid extra to have good seats. Some now have doubts about getting tickets that are close to the front stage or finding accommodation for the night, according to Stuff’s report.

“I’m not usually one to make a fuss but [the cancellation] doesn’t seem to be a genuine reason,” one fan says, and questions why only the one night was cancelled.

Ed Sheeran’s last visit to New Zealand and Australia was his 2018 Divide Tour which was a record-breaking series of concerts with 1,006,387 tickets sold across these two countries.

Singer will perform at Sky Stadium in Wellington, Eden Park in Auckland, Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Accor Stadium in Sydney, Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Adelaide Oval in Adelaide and Optus Stadium in Perth as part of his 2023 New Zealand and Australia tour. Tickets are available from frontiertouring.com

Last Updated on September 30, 2022 by Dave Clark