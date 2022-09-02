Lin-Manuel Miranda Bringing “New York, New York” to Broadway

A stage adaptation of the famous New York, New York musical film is coming to Broadway with numbers created for the film by the...

A stage adaptation of the famous New York, New York musical film is coming to Broadway with numbers created for the film by the legendary duo John Kander and his late partner Fred Ebb, and direction & choreography by Susan Stroman, according to Deadline. The performances are reported to begin in March 2023, with an opening in April, and the theater to be announced later.

It is emphasized in the report that the Broadway show is ‘loosely’ based on Martin Scorsese’s 1977 musical drama film, especially when it comes to the lead characters played by Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli in the film. While still setting in postwar 1946, Broadway’s New York, New York will be more about a city in recovery, including the casting and story, as well, yet follow little of Scorsese’s storyline.

Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the team with additional lyrics for new songs by John Kander. Famous for creating the Broadway musicals Hamilton and In the Heights, and having received Tony Awards and Laurence Olivier Awards for his shows, Miranda shared his excitement on his social media account, saying: “This is a KANDER AND EBB MUSICAL. Better yet, a NEW KANDER AND EBB musical directed by STROMAN! Rejoice! I was happy to pitch in some lyrics on a couple of new tunes because writing with John is one of the all time joys of my life. Can’t wait to see it!”

Playwright David Thompson, also the writer of The Scottsboro Boys and Steel Pier – both nominated for Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical – is writing the book of the show, and Sharon Washington is contributing as a co-writer, having appeared as both a writer and performer at her solo play Feeding The Dragon.

Production of New York, New York belongs to Sonia Friedman (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Ferryman) and Tom Kirdahy (Inheritance).

Although the casting hasn’t been announced yet, it is believed to consist of 31 actors and 19 musicians.

Last Updated on September 2, 2022 by Dave Clark