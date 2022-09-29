Phish Announces Return to Madison Square Garden for NYE Run

After both 2020 and 2021 plans at New York’s Madison Square Garden were wiped out by COVID-19, Phish has announced plans to once again...

After both 2020 and 2021 plans at New York’s Madison Square Garden were wiped out by COVID-19, Phish has announced plans to once again head to the iconic venue for a four-show run to ring in 2023. The band will perform four shows in as many nights beginning on Wednesday, December 28 leading up to a finale on Saturday, December 31.

Tickets for the Phish NYE run at MSG will be on sale next week, open to the general public beginning on Friday, October 7. Prior to that, fans can register through Phish’s “ticket request” system for shows they wish to attend – selecting individual shows out of the run or a 4-show pass. Those who do so are required to enter their payment information and what price level they would like to purchase, and will be charged if they are selected for purchase. Those selected will be informed Wednesday, October 5. What is left following that request period will be made available to the general public.

Phish has played similar runs at MSG 13 times in the past, and had plans on doing so in 2020 before COVID knocked those plans out entirely. In 2021, the NYE run was scheduled and sold out, only to be pushed at the last minute by the rapidly-rising case numbers in New York due to the Omicron variant. The band instead performed its four-show stand at the venue in April, culminating with a 4/20 concert.

“The health and safety of Phish fans, our crew and venue staff is paramount in our minds,” the band said in a statement issued when it had to push the 2021 shows back to earlier this year. “While Phish has played shows this year as the pandemic has continued, this variant’s ability for rapid transmission is unprecedented.”

Phish has resumed normal touring in the wake of the COVID shutdown, playing a full slate of shows in the spring and summer of this year, wrapping earlier in September in Colorado. Trey Anistasio is also touring with his side band, TAB, this fall. Following the New York shows, Phish is next scheduled to play together for a February run of shows in Cancun, Mexico.

Last Updated on September 29, 2022 by Dave Clark