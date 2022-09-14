Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announces Winter 2022 Touring Plans

The holiday spectacle that is the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be performing across North America once again, announcing a sprawling run of shows from mid-November...

The holiday spectacle that is the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be performing across North America once again, announcing a sprawling run of shows from mid-November through the end of 2022. The tour, dubbed The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – The Best of TSO and More, will hit 60 cities with a total of 101 shows, split between two touring operations on each coast.

“People think we have transporters, like the Starship Enterprise,” jokes TSO musical director and guitarist Al Pitrelli, who performs with the West Coast group. Each crew has about 100 when performing at full strength, and practices together at an arena in Iowa before each tour begins. “My job is to maintain the musical integrity of the shows,” Pitrelli continued. “If you go to your favorite steakhouse, you cant exactly what you like every time.”

Council Bluffs is one of the opening shows on the 2022 tour for the TSO, with the other group performing in Green Bay when the tour kicks off on November 16. Shows run at high frequency for both crews through closing shows on December 30 in Cleveland and San Antonio – often two performances in a single day. Other cities along the way include Denver, Seattle, Albany, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Chicago, Tampa. Dallas, and Houston. The full touring run is included below.

Tickets for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s 2022 tour dates are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 16. There was already a fan club/Verified Fan presale that opened this week, and there is another presale – with code GHOSTS – launching on Thursday, September 15. There are also going to be some special lower-priced options available through that “best of TSO” presale on Thursday.

Nov 16 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov 16 – Council Bluffs, IA – Mid-America Center – 7:00 PM

Nov 17 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena – 7:00 PM

Nov 18 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum – 7:00 PM

Nov 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Nov 20 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre – 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Nov 20 – Colorado Springs, CO – World Arena – 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Nov 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov 23 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena – 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Nov 25 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov 25 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena – 7:30 PM

Nov 26 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov 27 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Nov 27 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena – 4:00 PM

Nov 28 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – 7:00 PM

Nov 30 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena – 7:00 PM

Dec 1 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena – 7:00 PM

Dec 1 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center – 7:00 PM

Dec 2 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 2 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 3 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center – 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 3 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 4 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 7 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena – 7:00 PM

Dec 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center – 7:00 PM

Dec 8 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena – 7:00 PM

Dec 8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center – 7:00 PM

Dec 9 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 9 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena – 7:30 PM

Dec 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 10 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 11 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena – 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Dec 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 14 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena – 7:00 PM

Dec 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – 7:00 PM

Dec 15 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena – 7:00 PM

Dec 15 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC – 7:00 PM

Dec 16 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 16 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – 7:30 PM

Dec 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 17 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 18 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Dec 21 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 21 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena – 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 22 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 23 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center – 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Dec 27 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 29 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 30 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Dec 30 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center – 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

