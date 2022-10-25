George Strait, Chris Stapleton Announce Stadium Show Run
Industry October 25, 2022 Dave Clark 0
George Strait and Chris Stapleton have announced plans to team up for a six-show run in U.S. stadiums in the summer of 2023. Strait, long billed as the “King of Country” and Stapleton, one of the leading stars of the current generation of performers, will be joined by Little Big Town on the touring run, which has tickets on sale beginning this week.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Chris Stapleton joins @GeorgeStrait for six stadium shows next year.
Tickets on sale Friday, November 4.
Get presale access: https://t.co/mdwpy5CosU
5/6 – Glendale, AZ
6/3 – Milwaukee, WI
6/17 – Seattle, WA
6/24 – Denver, CO
7/29 – Nashville, TN
8/5 – Tampa, FL pic.twitter.com/Mc8ywxwB6t
— Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) October 24, 2022
“When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ’til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement,” Strait told Billboard. “When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no brainer for me. I was all in.”
“I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything. There’s nothing to compare it to,” adds Stapleton. “So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around.”
The tour launches with a May 6 show at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, continuing at American Family Field in Milwaukee (June 3), Lumen Field in Seattle (June 17), Empower Field at Mile High (June 24), and then closing out with a July 29 show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville and final performance at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.
Tickets are on sale beginning this week, with a presale open to American Express cardmembers beginning on Wednesday, October 26. Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, November 4. Links to ticket purchase options and the full touring schedule as currently announced are below:
George Strait Ticket Links
Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS
Tickets at Event Tickets Center
Tickets at Scorebig
Tickets at StubHub
Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Tickets at TicketNetwork
Tickets at TickPick
Tickets at TicketSmarter
George Strait and Chris Stapleton Tour Dates
May 6 – Glendale, Ariz. | State Farm Stadium
June 3 – Milwaukee, Wisc. | American Family Field
June 17 – Seattle, Wash. | Lumen Field
June 24 – Denver, Colo. | Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
July 29 – Nashville, Tenn. | Nissan Stadium
Aug. 5 – Tampa, Fla. | Raymond James Stadium
Last Updated on October 25, 2022 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.