Vancouver Race Organizers Targeted in Almost $3.3 M Ticket Refund Lawsuit

A ticketing organization has filed a lawsuit against a race organizers, alleging that they have not yet provided funds to reimburse consumers for ticket purchases to a race that was cancelled in July. The event organizer, The One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, sold 30,000 tickets for the Formula E race but has not yet turned the money back over to the ticketing vendor to proceed with refunds, nor has it provided answers regarding when that might take place.

ATPI Travel and Events Canada, the ticketing provider for the event, is reported to find itself in a situation in which customers seek refunds directly from it by proceeding to chargebacks, since OSS has refused to reimburse customers, and it is claimed to cost $560,000 for the ticket company so far.

Late September, ATPI said it had filed a lawsuit against OSS for reimbursement of ticket sales “after multiple attempts to reach the company.”

In a statement to Canadian news outlet Global News, ATPI said: “We want to make it clear that the OSS Group has the sole responsibility with respect to the refund process.”

“However, despite being clearly and contractually required to do so, the OSS Group has not returned the ticket sale proceeds for ATPI to process the ticket refunds.”

ATPI is requesting OSS be ordered by the court to pay $2,789,539 to be used by ATPI to refund customers. It is looking for more than $656,000 to cover fees and costs for its services and customer refunds, as well.

When OSS first announced that the race was postponed (in April), it was ensured that the tickets would be transferred to next year’s edition of the race. Yet, summer arrived with a statement to Postmedia by the international group that runs the annual electric car-racing circuit, reading that Formula E terminated all contractual agreements with OSS Group, the promoter and operator of the Vancouver E-Prix.

In June, OSS stated the refund process for ticket holders who purchased tickets to 2022 race would begin after July 2, but then remained silent.

