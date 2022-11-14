Garth Brooks/Plus One Las Vegas Residency Coming in 2023
With his lengthy Stadium Tour done, Garth Brooks is turning his sights on sin city. The country superstar announced the Garth Brooks/Plus One residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, opening in 2023.
Thrilled to announce Garth Brooks/Plus ONE coming to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The Vegas Residency Begins 2023! More Information: https://t.co/SUWvcjVKVD -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/lOQS0V1pzk
— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) November 14, 2022
“Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” Brooks says in a press release announcing the event. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it’s gonna shred it.”
Dates for Garth Brooks/Plus One span from May through December of 2023, with a total of 27 currently showing as scheduled for the venue, which has a capacity of 4,300 per show. Brooks joins Jerry Steinfeld, Rod Stewart, Sting, and Adele on the Caesars calendar, opening his residency on May 18, three days after Stewart closes a stretch of his “The Hits” residency. A full list of currently announced Brooks dates is included below.
Tickets for Garth Brooks in Las Vegas will be on sale beginning on Monday, November 21 in a presale run through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program that is further restricted to Citi cardmembers. Fans who register to be “verified” are not guaranteed a ticket, only guaranteed to have their interest registered and fed into the ticket pricing algorithm, which is typically used to fuel the “dynamic” surge pricing systems that Ticketmaster has put into major force as its profits have soared in 2022.
Brooks has already indicated his willingness to surge ticket prices for residency dates.
“The thing I hate about [dynamic pricing] the hardest it’s on is the fan, the one who allows you to live your dream,” he told the Star Telegram when asked about Bruce Springsteen’s controversial use of the dynamic pricing systems to surge prices for his 2023 tour dates to absurd levels when they went on sale earlier this year. “But if you go play Vegas, you do a residency, you’re going to do dynamic pricing. It’s going to be tough, so residencies are hard, but they always are because of the limited amount of seating anyway.”
There is also a “standard” Verified Fan presale, with no date indicated for a non-restricted general sale following the “verified” runs. This likely means that large sections of held-back tickets will remain in the possession of the event organizers, to be dripped out sporadically as event dates approach in order to fuel the impression of sold out performances to keep prices as high as can be justified.
Garth Brooks/Plus One Residency Dates
May 18
May 20
May 21
May 25
May 27
May 28
June 1
June 3
June 4
July 6
July 8
July 9
July 13
July 15
July 16
July 20
July 22
July 23
November 29
December 1
December 2
December 6
December 8
December 9
December 13
December 15
December 16
