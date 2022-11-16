Spiritbox Announce Their First US Headline Tour

The rising talents of heavy metal genre, Spiritbox, have announced today their first US headline tour “The Eternal Blue Tour 2023”. With support from...

The rising talents of heavy metal genre, Spiritbox, have announced today their first US headline tour “The Eternal Blue Tour 2023”. With support from After The Burial and Intervals, the tour will stop by 22 cities across North America. Tickets go on public sale November 18 while Citi card members are able to get their tickets on presale beginning today (November 15) until November 17. Visit citientertainment.com for more information.

Canadian trio’s first performance will be in Vancouver on April 10. They visit Seattle the following day, then head to Sacramento, Los Angeles, Houston, Boston, New York, Toronto, Chicago, and more to count, before closing the tour at The Fillmore in Minneapolis on May 10.

The debut album, titled Eternal Blue, came out in September 2021, and it took them just a year to make appearances at major European and US festivals where they toured with Underoath, Ghost and Lamb of God.

Established in 2017, the band invested their time mostly in songwriting and developing an approach to fanbase building focused on the Internet as well as revealing their sound through music videos until 2020 which marked the year they started touring.

Before their 2021 debut album, they had released several singles. Some tracks that were released between 2020 and 2022 such as “Holy Roller”, “Constance“, “Circle With Me”, “Secret Garden“ and most recently, “Hurt you” charted #13 Billboard Top 200, #1 Rock, #1 Hard Rock, #1 Vinyl, #2 Internet Albums, #2 Independent, #3 Digital Albums, and so on.

Spiritbox also released a-3-song-EP Rotoscope earlier this year.

04/10/23 | Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

04/11/23 | Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

04/12/23 | Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

04/14/23 | Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

04/15/23 | San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

04/16/23 | Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

04/17/23 | Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

04/19/23 | Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

04/21/23 | Dallas, TX – Echo Music Hall

04/22/23 | Austin, TX – Emo’s

04/23/23 | Houston, TX – House of Blues

04/25/23 | Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

04/26/23 | Orlando, FL – House of Blues

04/28/23 | Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

04/29/23 | Boston, MA – House of Blues

04/30/23 | New York, NY – Irving Plaza

05/02/23 | Philadelphia, PA – TLA

05/04/23 | Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

05/05/23 | Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

05/06/23 | Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

05/08/23 | Chicago, IL – House of Blues

05/10/23 | Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

