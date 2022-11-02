Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers to Headline Two Step Inn Festival
Musicmusic festivalsOnsales November 2, 2022 Dave Clark 0
Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers have been announced as the headlining acts for the inaugural Two Step Inn, a new festival from C3 Presents that promises to “bring fans to the world’s largest outdoor honky-tonk” from April 15-16, 2023. The festival is set for San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, Texas, just north of the city of Austin.
Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup! 🤠🪩 Embrace the honky tonk spirit & dance your boots off in the heart of Georgetown, TX.
Presale begins Friday, 11/4 at 10am CT. Sign up to receive a presale code on Friday morning: https://t.co/HOrB8V6tv2 pic.twitter.com/sA7RuRtZxL
— Two Step Inn (@twostepinn) November 1, 2022
Bryan is headlining the first day of the festival, Saturday, April 15. He is joined on the bill that day by acts including Midland, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Jo Dee Messina, T-Pain, Shenandoah, and many more. Childers anchors the Sunday lineup on April 16, joined by Wynonna Judd, Clay Walker, Mavis Staples, Diplo, John Michael Montgomery, Tracy Byrd, and others.
Tickets for the Two Step Inn are on sale beginning this week, with event organizers urging those interested to sign up to receive a presale code good for a Friday, November 4 sale that kicks off at 10 a.m. Central Time. 1-Day and 2-Day Giddy Up (GA), Saddle Up (VIP) Big Hoss (Platinum) Presale Tickets will go on sale November 4 at 10am CT, followed by a public on sale at 12pm CT at www.twostepinn.com.
Two Step Inn Ticket Links
Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS
Tickets at Event Tickets Center
Tickets at Scorebig
Tickets at StubHub
Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Tickets at TicketNetwork
Tickets at TickPick
Tickets at TicketSmarter
Two Step Inn Performers
Saturday, April 15
Zach Bryan
Midland
Travis Tritt
Tanya Tucker
Jo Dee Messina
T-Pain
Shenandoah
Diamond Rio
Niko Moon
Uncle Kracker
Charles Wesley Godwin
David Lee Murphy
Charlie Robison
Nikki Lane
Doug Stone
Alana Springsteen
Ben Burgess
Disko Cowboy
Calder Allen
Sunday, April 16
Tyler Childers
Wynonna Judd
Clay Walker
Mavis Staples
Diplo
John Michael Montgomery
Tracy Byrd
Paul Cauthen
Lonestar
Priscilla Block
Pam Tillis
Drake Milligan
Hailey Whitters
Blanco Brown
Little Texas
Elvie Shane
Madeline Edwards
Kaitlin Butts
Pillbox Patti
Disko Cowboy
Kathryn Legendre
Last Updated on November 2, 2022 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.