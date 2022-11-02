Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers to Headline Two Step Inn Festival

LATEST
Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers have been announced as the headlining acts for the inaugural Two Step Inn, a new festival from C3 Presents that promises to “bring fans to the world’s largest outdoor honky-tonk” from April 15-16, 2023. The festival is set for San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, Texas, just north of the city of Austin.

Bryan is headlining the first day of the festival, Saturday, April 15. He is joined on the bill that day by acts including Midland, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Jo Dee Messina, T-Pain, Shenandoah, and many more. Childers anchors the Sunday lineup on April 16, joined by Wynonna Judd, Clay Walker, Mavis Staples, Diplo, John Michael Montgomery, Tracy Byrd, and others.

Tickets for the Two Step Inn are on sale beginning this week, with event organizers urging those interested to sign up to receive a presale code good for a Friday, November 4 sale that kicks off at 10 a.m. Central Time. 1-Day and 2-Day Giddy Up (GA), Saddle Up (VIP) Big Hoss (Platinum) Presale Tickets will go on sale November 4 at 10am CT, followed by a public on sale at 12pm CT at www.twostepinn.com.

Two Step Inn Performers

Saturday, April 15

Zach Bryan
Midland
Travis Tritt
Tanya Tucker
Jo Dee Messina
T-Pain
Shenandoah
Diamond Rio
Niko Moon
Uncle Kracker
Charles Wesley Godwin
David Lee Murphy
Charlie Robison
Nikki Lane
Doug Stone
Alana Springsteen
Ben Burgess
Disko Cowboy
Calder Allen

Sunday, April 16

Tyler Childers
Wynonna Judd
Clay Walker
Mavis Staples
Diplo
John Michael Montgomery
Tracy Byrd
Paul Cauthen
Lonestar
Priscilla Block
Pam Tillis
Drake Milligan
Hailey Whitters
Blanco Brown
Little Texas
Elvie Shane
Madeline Edwards
Kaitlin Butts
Pillbox Patti
Disko Cowboy
Kathryn Legendre

