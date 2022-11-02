Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers to Headline Two Step Inn Festival

Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers have been announced as the headlining acts for the inaugural Two Step Inn, a new festival from C3 Presents...

Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers have been announced as the headlining acts for the inaugural Two Step Inn, a new festival from C3 Presents that promises to “bring fans to the world’s largest outdoor honky-tonk” from April 15-16, 2023. The festival is set for San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, Texas, just north of the city of Austin.

Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup! 🤠🪩 Embrace the honky tonk spirit & dance your boots off in the heart of Georgetown, TX.⁣ Presale begins Friday, 11/4 at 10am CT. Sign up to receive a presale code on Friday morning: https://t.co/HOrB8V6tv2 pic.twitter.com/sA7RuRtZxL — Two Step Inn (@twostepinn) November 1, 2022

Bryan is headlining the first day of the festival, Saturday, April 15. He is joined on the bill that day by acts including Midland, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Jo Dee Messina, T-Pain, Shenandoah, and many more. Childers anchors the Sunday lineup on April 16, joined by Wynonna Judd, Clay Walker, Mavis Staples, Diplo, John Michael Montgomery, Tracy Byrd, and others.

Tickets for the Two Step Inn are on sale beginning this week, with event organizers urging those interested to sign up to receive a presale code good for a Friday, November 4 sale that kicks off at 10 a.m. Central Time. 1-Day and 2-Day Giddy Up (GA), Saddle Up (VIP) Big Hoss (Platinum) Presale Tickets will go on sale November 4 at 10am CT, followed by a public on sale at 12pm CT at www.twostepinn.com.

Two Step Inn Performers

Saturday, April 15

Zach Bryan

Midland

Travis Tritt

Tanya Tucker

Jo Dee Messina

T-Pain

Shenandoah

Diamond Rio

Niko Moon

Uncle Kracker

Charles Wesley Godwin

David Lee Murphy

Charlie Robison

Nikki Lane

Doug Stone

Alana Springsteen

Ben Burgess

Disko Cowboy

Calder Allen

Sunday, April 16

Tyler Childers

Wynonna Judd

Clay Walker

Mavis Staples

Diplo

John Michael Montgomery

Tracy Byrd

Paul Cauthen

Lonestar

Priscilla Block

Pam Tillis

Drake Milligan

Hailey Whitters

Blanco Brown

Little Texas

Elvie Shane

Madeline Edwards

Kaitlin Butts

Pillbox Patti

Disko Cowboy

Kathryn Legendre

Last Updated on November 2, 2022 by Dave Clark