Playoffs, Rose and Orange Bowls Commanding Top Ticket Prices

The College Football Playoffs rule the ticket markets as the College football bowl season gets underway this month, with ticket prices for both semifinals going for hundreds of dollars and the national championship game selling at an average price of nearly $2,500, according to data provided by TicketNetwork.

Out of the two semifinals, the Peach Bowl – which puts top seed seed Georgia against No. 4 Ohio State – is demanding the higher premium with an average ticket sold price of $697. Tickets to the Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU are going at an average price of $559. Those who haven’t yet secured tickets to those contests will seemingly have to pony up much bigger for the Peach Bowl, which has an asking price averaging at $1,145 for remaining inventory on the secondary marketplace, compared to $554 for remaining Fiesta Bowl tickets.

For the non-CFP games, the Rose Bowl has the apparent highest value for fans, with Utah taking on Penn State in that classic southern California event. Tickets to that contest have sold at an average price of $356, with the average remaining ticket listed at $598 – a higher average ask than the Peach Bowl contest, which is potentially hurt price-wise by the presence of a TCU team without the historical success and fan base reach that other programs bring to the table.

In total, there are eight non-CFP games where consumers are paying above $150 on average for tickets before fees are added. The Sugar Bowl (Alabama vs. Kansas State) is at $263, with the Orange Bowl (Clemson vs. Tennessee) just behind at $254. The Citrus Bowl (LSU vs. Purdue) and Alamo Bowl (Washington vs. Texas) are both above the $200 mark at $223 and $206, respectively, with the Cheez-It Bowl (Florida State vs. Oklahoma), Las Vegas Bowl (Oregon State vs. Florida), Texas Bowl (Texas Tech vs. Mississippi), and Gator Bowl (Notre Dame vs. South Carolina) all seeing an average sold price between $150-200.

All told, consumers are frequently able to get a better ticket price on resale marketplaces than by going through the universities ticket allocations, as many games see prices drop with a non-local or smaller fan base team participating, while the universities are forced to sell through their allocation at the initial face value price.

The full schedule of FBS bowl games, including TV information where available, is included below, as are links to ticket resale marketplaces to browse for tickets.

College Bowl Game Schedule

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl – Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

ESPN | Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Bahamas

Cure Bowl – No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA

ESPN | Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl – Cincinnati vs. Louisville

ESPN | Fenway Park in Boston

Celebration Bowl – Jackson State vs. N.C. Central

ABC | Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Las Vegas Bowl – No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida

ESPN | Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Fresno State

ABC | SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

LendingTree Bowl – Rice vs. Southern Mississippi

ESPN | Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

New Mexico Bowl – SMU vs. BYU

ABC | University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Frisco Bowl – Boise State vs. North Texas

ESPN | Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl – Marshall vs. UConn

ESPN | Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

ESPN | Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho

Boca Raton Bowl – Liberty vs. Toledo

ESPN | FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl – South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky

ESPN | Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl – Baylor vs. Air Force

ESPN | Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Friday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl – Wake Forest vs. Missouri

ESPN | Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Independence Bowl – Houston vs. Louisiana

ESPN | Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawai’i Bowl – Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State

ESPN | Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai’i

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl- Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State

ESPN | Ford Field in Detroit

Tuesday, Dec. 27

First Responder Bowl – Memphis vs. Utah State

ESPN | Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas

Birmingham Bowl – Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina

ESPN | Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

Camellia Bowl – Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern

ESPN | Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

Guaranteed Rate Bowl – Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin

ESPN | Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl – Duke vs. UCF

ESPN | Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

Liberty Bowl – Arkansas vs. Kansas

ESPN | Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

Holiday Bowl – No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina

FOX | Petco Park in San Diego

Texas Bowl – Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

ESPN | NRG Stadium in Houston

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl – Minnesota vs. Syracuse

ESPN | Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City

Cheez-It Bowl – No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma

ESPN | Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Alamo Bowl – No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas

ESPN | Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Friday, Dec. 30

Orange Bowl – No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson

ESPN | Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Duke’s Mayo Bowl – No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland

ESPN | Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Sun Bowl – No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt

CBS | Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

Gator Bowl – No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame

ESPN | TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

Arizona Bowl – Ohio vs. Wyoming

Barstool | Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

Saturday, Dec. 31

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) – No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

ESPN | State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) – No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

ESPN | Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Music City Bowl – Iowa vs. Kentucky

ABC | Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Sugar Bowl – No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State

ESPN | Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl – No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois

ESPN2 | Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl – No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue

ABC | Camping World Stadium in Orlando

Cotton Bowl Classic – No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane

ESPN | AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Rose Bowl Game – No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State

ESPN | Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

7:30 p.m., ESPN | SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

