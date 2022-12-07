Playoffs, Rose and Orange Bowls Commanding Top Ticket Prices
FootballNCAASports December 7, 2022 Dave Clark 0
The College Football Playoffs rule the ticket markets as the College football bowl season gets underway this month, with ticket prices for both semifinals going for hundreds of dollars and the national championship game selling at an average price of nearly $2,500, according to data provided by TicketNetwork.
Out of the two semifinals, the Peach Bowl – which puts top seed seed Georgia against No. 4 Ohio State – is demanding the higher premium with an average ticket sold price of $697. Tickets to the Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU are going at an average price of $559. Those who haven’t yet secured tickets to those contests will seemingly have to pony up much bigger for the Peach Bowl, which has an asking price averaging at $1,145 for remaining inventory on the secondary marketplace, compared to $554 for remaining Fiesta Bowl tickets.
For the non-CFP games, the Rose Bowl has the apparent highest value for fans, with Utah taking on Penn State in that classic southern California event. Tickets to that contest have sold at an average price of $356, with the average remaining ticket listed at $598 – a higher average ask than the Peach Bowl contest, which is potentially hurt price-wise by the presence of a TCU team without the historical success and fan base reach that other programs bring to the table.
In total, there are eight non-CFP games where consumers are paying above $150 on average for tickets before fees are added. The Sugar Bowl (Alabama vs. Kansas State) is at $263, with the Orange Bowl (Clemson vs. Tennessee) just behind at $254. The Citrus Bowl (LSU vs. Purdue) and Alamo Bowl (Washington vs. Texas) are both above the $200 mark at $223 and $206, respectively, with the Cheez-It Bowl (Florida State vs. Oklahoma), Las Vegas Bowl (Oregon State vs. Florida), Texas Bowl (Texas Tech vs. Mississippi), and Gator Bowl (Notre Dame vs. South Carolina) all seeing an average sold price between $150-200.
All told, consumers are frequently able to get a better ticket price on resale marketplaces than by going through the universities ticket allocations, as many games see prices drop with a non-local or smaller fan base team participating, while the universities are forced to sell through their allocation at the initial face value price.
The full schedule of FBS bowl games, including TV information where available, is included below, as are links to ticket resale marketplaces to browse for tickets.
College Bowl Game Ticket Links
Tickets at MEGASeats | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS
Tickets at Event Tickets Center
Tickets at ScoreBig
Tickets at StubHub
Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Tickets at TickPick
Tickets at TicketNetwork
Tickets at TicketSmarter
College Bowl Game Schedule
Friday, Dec. 16
Bahamas Bowl – Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
ESPN | Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Bahamas
Cure Bowl – No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA
ESPN | Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Saturday, Dec. 17
Fenway Bowl – Cincinnati vs. Louisville
ESPN | Fenway Park in Boston
Celebration Bowl – Jackson State vs. N.C. Central
ABC | Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
Las Vegas Bowl – No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida
ESPN | Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Fresno State
ABC | SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
LendingTree Bowl – Rice vs. Southern Mississippi
ESPN | Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama
New Mexico Bowl – SMU vs. BYU
ABC | University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Frisco Bowl – Boise State vs. North Texas
ESPN | Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas
Monday, Dec. 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl – Marshall vs. UConn
ESPN | Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State
ESPN | Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho
Boca Raton Bowl – Liberty vs. Toledo
ESPN | FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida
Wednesday, Dec. 21
New Orleans Bowl – South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky
ESPN | Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
Thursday, Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl – Baylor vs. Air Force
ESPN | Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas
Friday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl – Wake Forest vs. Missouri
ESPN | Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Independence Bowl – Houston vs. Louisiana
ESPN | Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana
Saturday, Dec. 24
Hawai’i Bowl – Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State
ESPN | Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai’i
Monday, Dec. 26
Quick Lane Bowl- Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State
ESPN | Ford Field in Detroit
Tuesday, Dec. 27
First Responder Bowl – Memphis vs. Utah State
ESPN | Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas
Birmingham Bowl – Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina
ESPN | Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama
Camellia Bowl – Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern
ESPN | Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama
Guaranteed Rate Bowl – Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin
ESPN | Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl – Duke vs. UCF
ESPN | Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland
Liberty Bowl – Arkansas vs. Kansas
ESPN | Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee
Holiday Bowl – No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina
FOX | Petco Park in San Diego
Texas Bowl – Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
ESPN | NRG Stadium in Houston
Thursday, Dec. 29
Pinstripe Bowl – Minnesota vs. Syracuse
ESPN | Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City
Cheez-It Bowl – No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma
ESPN | Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Alamo Bowl – No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas
ESPN | Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
Friday, Dec. 30
Orange Bowl – No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson
ESPN | Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
Duke’s Mayo Bowl – No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland
ESPN | Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
Sun Bowl – No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt
CBS | Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas
Gator Bowl – No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame
ESPN | TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
Arizona Bowl – Ohio vs. Wyoming
Barstool | Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona
Saturday, Dec. 31
Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) – No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
ESPN | State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) – No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
ESPN | Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
Music City Bowl – Iowa vs. Kentucky
ABC | Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
Sugar Bowl – No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State
ESPN | Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
Monday, Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl – No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois
ESPN2 | Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Citrus Bowl – No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue
ABC | Camping World Stadium in Orlando
Cotton Bowl Classic – No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane
ESPN | AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Rose Bowl Game – No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State
ESPN | Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
Monday, Jan. 9
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
7:30 p.m., ESPN | SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Last Updated on December 7, 2022 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.